Lawmakers from across eastern Idaho came to a Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday to update attendees on this year's legislative session.
While the luncheon was at the Hilton Garden Inn in Idaho Falls, the legislators there represented districts covering much of the region. Every lawmaker from districts 30, 33, 34 and 35 was there, as were Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, from District 32. Collectively the 14 represent Butte, Clark, Jefferson, Fremont, Madison, Teton, Bonneville, Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida counties. Half of them were elected in 2018 and fresh off their first session.
"The freshmen from eastern Idaho did a fantastic job," said Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, who has been in the Legislature since 2006. "I was really excited about all the things that they did."
This year's session lasted 95 days, the longest since 2009 and one of the longest in Idaho's history. The last month of the session was particularly acrimonious, with significant tension between the House and Senate and stories about the fights over Medicaid expansion and a failed bill that would have raised the threshold to get an initiative on the ballot dominating the headlines.
At the luncheon, though, most legislators focused on bills that passed that they sponsored or that affect eastern Idaho in particular. Freshman Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, said it will be especially important for area lawmakers to work with each other in the future, as rapid population growth in other parts of the state reduces the region's relative clout.
"We're stronger when we stand united together," she said.
Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, talked about a bill of his that will specify electronic bicycles are to be regulated like bicycles not motor vehicles, and another that will require an estimate of the tax impact of a supplemental levy to be included on the ballot. Reps. Wendy Horman and Barbara Ehardt, both R-Idaho Falls, said they were glad the attorney general's budget included funding for another investigator who will be based in Idaho Falls and specialize in internet sex crimes against children.
"There is more work to be done, and we were grateful to get that in the attorney general's budget and get that on the floor," Horman said.
Several lawmakers said they were disappointed that a revamp to the school funding formula didn't pass this year, and said they plan to work on it again in 2020. Some talked about high-profile bills they sponsored that didn't pass, but that they plan to bring back next year.
Ricks and Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, for example, co-sponsored a controversial bill to expedite evictions that failed in the House by two votes. Ricks said he plans to re-introduce aspects of the legislation next year as smaller bills.
Zollinger said he wants to bring back legislation next year making changes to Idaho's annexation law, which allows cities to annex property without the owner's consent under some circumstances. He also plans to bring back a bill he co-sponsored with Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, to remove the word "mandatory" from the sentences in Idaho's drug trafficking statute, giving judges the option of imposing lower sentences if they feel the facts warrant. The bill has passed the House overwhelmingly for the past two years but never gotten a Senate hearing.
"This, again, is not the solve-all, but it's a small step in the right direction," he said.
Ehardt said changing sentencing laws would reduce the number of prisoners Idaho sends out-of-state. About 700 Idaho inmates are in private prisons in Texas since there isn't room for them here. Ehardt said these inmates are often better behaved or nonviolent ones who are being sent far from their families and support networks.
"Idaho should not be sending our prisoners to Texas," she said.
Ehardt also plans to bring back a bill she sponsored that would require parents to opt into sex education, instead of opting out as current law calls for.
Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, and Christensen, who are both on their chambers' Health and Welfare committees, talked about vaccinations. Burtenshaw said he is worried about the rising number of measles cases in other states and he doesn't want it to spread to Idaho. The number of measles cases in the U.S. fell sharply when widespread vaccination started in the 1960s, but this year has seen the most cases since 1994, with the biggest concentrations being among unvaccinated children in Washington state and the New York City area.
"Our measles outbreak is bigger than it's ever been in our history," he said.
Christensen said one of the major disappointments of the year for him was that a bill requiring schools to notify parents of their right to opt out vaccination didn't become law. It passed the House but never got a hearing in the Senate.
"That's just freedom of choice for me," he said. "If you're for vaccinations or not doesn't matter. That's just freedom of choice for your child in my opinion."
Christensen also said he plans to reintroduce a bill that would let adults with enhanced concealed carry permits carry concealed weapons in schools. It got an introductory hearing but never moved further.
"We protect our judges with guns, our jails, our money," he said. "We need to protect our kids with the same aspect."