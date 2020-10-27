Both the Republican and Democratic state House candidates in Idaho Falls appear to be well situated financially as they head into the election’s final stretch, with the race for the 33A House seat especially shaping up to be unusually expensive for a legislative general election in eastern Idaho.
According to the last monthly campaign finance report filed earlier this month, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, has raised $17,973 this year, spent $4,716.67 and had $17,441.43 as of Sept. 30. Her Democratic opponent Miranda Marquit has raised $35,787.39 this year, spent $23,433.24 and had $13,280.25 on Sept. 30.
Ehardt's last report shows a wide variety of donors, including political action committees like the Idaho Sugarbeet Growers, Agra Pac (which represents the Idaho Farm Bureau Federation) and Idaho Chooses Life that tend to endorse Republicans, the Bonneville and Madison County Republican parties, Idaho Freedom Foundation board chairman Brent Regan and fellow lawmakers such as House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, Majority Caucus Chairwoman Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, and Reps. Brent Crane and Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, and Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens.
More of Marquit's money came in individual contributions, with a few names Idaho political watchers might recognize, including Idaho Falls councilmembers Jim Francis and Shelley Smeed, former local Democratic lawmaker Jerry Shively, Rep. Jake Ellis, D-Boise, and Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, the group behind 2018's successful Medicaid expansion initiative. She has also gotten $2,750 from the state Democratic Party in October.
Marco Erickson, Republican candidate for Idaho Falls' 33B House seat, has raised $24,410.99 this year, spent $22,326.45 (much of it on his successful primary challenge to Rep. Bryan Zollinger rather than the general election), and had $2,084.54 on Sept. 30. His donors in September were all Republican-leaning PACs such as the Farm Bureau's, the Sugar Beet Growers and the Idaho Health Care Association; he also received $2,000 from the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in October.
Erickson's opponent, Democrat Dave Roth, has criticized Erickson for relying on PAC money, and particularly for a $500 donation he received from Altria, the parent company of cigarette maker Philip Morris. Erickson has said he plans to return this donation and not accept any cigarette, vape or marijuana-connected money in the future. Roth for his part has raised $5,294.65, spent $3,212.85 and had $2,081.80 on Sept. 30. He also got $1,975 from the state Democratic Party in mid-October.
In District 32, which includes rural eastern Bonneville plus Teton, Oneida, Bear Lake, Franklin and Caribou counties, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, has raised $18,954.18 this year, spent $18,234.93 and had $2,465.42 on Sept. 30. Like Erickson, Christensen had to spend some money on his primary race, successfully defending his seat against challenger and Bonneville County Commissioner David Radford. His donors in September and October include the Bonneville County Republicans, Barbieri, the Idaho Soft Drink PAC and Rhino PAC, a group that supports more conservative Republicans and opposes more moderate ones. Christensen's Democratic opponent Bill Leake has raised $1,283.20 this year, spent $118.50 and had $1,164.70 on Sept. 30; his September report shows eight small donations, all but one from eastern Idaho residents.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, who represents Bingham County's District 31 and who also had to defend her seat against what ended up being a close primary challenge this spring, has raised $34,415.98 this year, spent $28,944.67 and had $6,720.12 on Sept. 30. She got money in September from a wide variety of pro-Republican PACs, including numerous agricultural groups, Idaho Chooses Life, the Rhino PAC, and fellow lawmakers such as Moyle, Youngblood, Crane and Barbieri. She also got $2,000 from the Bonneville County Republican Party last week and $1,000 from the Madison County Republicans in October.
Her Democratic opponent Travis Oler has raised $17,692.07 this year, spent $16,751.75 and had $940.32 on Sept. 30. His September report shows a long list of mostly small donations from Bingham County residents.