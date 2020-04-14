The City Club of Idaho Falls plans to host online debates in two local legislative races and in the race for the Bonneville County commissioner's seat later this month.
Kevin Cook and Adam Frugoli, who are facing off for the District 30 Senate seat that will be vacated due to longtime Sen. Dean Mortimer's retirement, will debate Thursday. Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, who is defending his District 33 House seat against challenger Marco Erickson, will debate on April 23. And on April 30 Brady Belliston, Tom Loertscher and Jon Walker will debate which one of them is the best choice for Bonneville County commissioner. The three are running for the Second District commissioner seat that incumbent David Radford is vacating so he can challenge Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, in the primary for his District 32 state House seat.
All of these races are Republican primaries. No Democrats or third-party candidates have filed to run for the county commissioner or District 30 Senate seats, meaning the winner of the Republican primary will be unopposed in November unless someone mounts a write-in campaign. The winner of the GOP primary for the 33B House seat will face Democrat David Roth in the general election.
The City Club is hosting the debates in conjunction with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors. Unlike during past election cycles, where the City Club has hosted similar forums at its luncheons, these debates will not have a live audience due to the social distancing necessitated by the coronavirus. You can watch them online, either live at the City Club's Facebook page, facebook.com/IFCITYCLUB, or on YouTube after the event at youtube.com/IEProductions. Audience members will be able to submit questions during the Facebook Live broadcast.
Coronavirus has also changed the nature of this year's primary — it will be conducted entirely by mail-in absentee ballot, and no physical polling locations will be open. Voters will be able to register to vote or request an absentee ballot through May 19, the normal primary date. Ballots received back through June 2 will be counted and the election results will be made available that night.