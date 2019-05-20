Representatives of local governments and others affected by the closure of the Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority will meet Tuesday to discuss the future of public transportation in the region.
The meeting, which will be open to the public, will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Skyline Activity Center, 1575 North Skyline Drive. Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper organized the meeting, and agencies invited to attend include Bonneville County, Ammon, Iona, Rexburg, state and federal agencies and others impacted by the loss of the bus service.
TRPTA, which has existed since 1994 and provided both fixed-route public transportation and medical rides in the area, had financial problems and did poorly in a federal audit last year, leading both the Federal Transit Administration and the city of Idaho Falls to restrict its funding. The agency voted to dissolve last month.