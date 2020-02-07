Jon O. Weber, who has served 11 years on the Madison County Commission, has announced that he will seek the District 34A House seat currently held by Rep. Doug Ricks in November. Ricks is not seeking re-election, instead seeking the Senate seat that will be left vacant following the retirement of Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill.
Weber and his wife owned and operated Circle of Love, a formal wear and bridal shop, for 29 years.
"Serving as a county commissioner has provided Commissioner Weber first-hand knowledge and experience dealing with the many issues and challenges of providing for the important quality-of-life needs of our citizens, such as health care, infrastructure, safety, economic growth and law enforcement," read Weber's announcement.
In addition to his service on the Madison County Commission, Weber has served as president of the Idaho Association of Counties' Commissioners and Clerks Association, a member of the Magistrate Commission, chairman of the Rural Planning Organization, chairman of the East Idaho Solid Waste District, and as a Mental Health Board member.
“When we bring people together to help create vision for a better outcome, especially when there are differences, everyone wins,” Weber said in the news release.
Former Rep. Ron Nate has also announced he will seek the seat.