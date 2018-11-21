The Idaho Falls Dog Park will be getting some upgrades, courtesy of a $100,000 grant from the William J. and Shirley A. Maeck Family Foundation.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept the gift, which will be used for improvements, including a shade structure, a water feature and a dog agility course, at the park on Lindsay Boulevard. More improvements could be made if there is money left over.
William Maeck, a local scientist who became wealthy as an investor and the foundation’s namesake, died in February. Since his death his foundation has given away millions to help finance a number of high-profile projects in the Idaho Falls area recently, including helping to pay for upgrades at the College of Eastern Idaho, the Idaho Falls Zoo, the Museum of Idaho and the Civic Center.