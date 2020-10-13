The two candidates for the District 33A House seat faced off Tuesday at a debate hosted by the City Club of Idaho Falls.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, reminded viewers repeatedly of her Republicanism and said in her opening statement that voting for her would ensure that Idaho is kept free of the riots and chaos that, she said, Democratic states are experiencing.
"I will stand up for our president of the United States," Ehardt said. "I will stand up for our law enforcement, so they continue to protect our safety, and I will stand up for our flag and those freedoms and values that that flag represents."
Her Democratic challenger Miranda Marquit used her closing statement to list off votes of Ehardt's, that, she said, were not in District 33's interests, such as voting against higher education budget bills and opposing renter protection legislation and the Idaho Patient Act, which put limits on medical debt collection. Marquit said she would stand up for education, public lands and "property tax fairness."
"It's time for us to have a representative that will fight for those things and bring real Idaho values back to Boise," Marquit said.
Ehardt, a former Idaho Falls City Council member, was appointed the seat to fill a vacancy in 2017 and elected in her own right a year later. Marquit is a financial writer with a history of civic and political involvement, including heading the Bonneville County Democrats for three years.
The hourlong debate, which was moderated by City Club board member and former longtime Channel 8 anchor Karole Honas, was mostly issues-focused but often contentious, as Marquit criticized Ehardt's votes and Ehardt accused Marquit of misrepresenting her record. The tone was set right off the bat by a question about House Bill 500, called the Fairness in Women's Sports Act by its supporters, a bill Ehardt sponsored that passed this year barring transgender girls and women from female high school and college sports teams. The bill's enforcement is on hold pending the outcome of a federal court challenge.
Ehardt, who is a former college basketball coach, said the bill "merely protects continued opportunities for girls and women in sports" and pointed to polling in different states showing bipartisan support for the idea. Marquit criticized the bill for allowing examinations of female athletes to determine their sex in case of a dispute and said the issue was a distraction from dealing with problems such as education and property taxes.
"It is humiliating," Marquit said. "This bill is bad policy written with the help of outside sources. … This bill is bad policy for a problem that does not exist in our state."
This tone continued as the candidates debated health care and ballot initiatives. Marquit, who campaigned in favor of Medicaid expansion, criticized Ehardt for voting against a 2018 bill that would have partially expanded Medicaid eligibility and said the Legislature's inaction is why a ballot initiative was necessary.
"We the people took on that legislation when our Legislature failed us. … You can dance around and obfuscate as much as you want, but the reality is: We the people had to pass that law, and we the people had to make that bill because our legislators dropped the ball for six years," Marquit said.
Marquit criticized Ehardt for supporting proposals in 2019 to raise the threshold to get an initiative on the ballot, saying Idahoans "have proven themselves judicious in the types of initiatives that we've passed," and for supporting limits on Medicaid expansion such as work requirements, which Marquit said increased the cost and bureaucracy associated with the program.
Ehardt said she thinks initiatives have a purpose, but that liberal billionaire George Soros and groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union and Reclaim Idaho "have made it clear they're going to work to change the makeup of our state." Ehardt said laws that make it too easy to run a ballot initiative have changed California for the worse, and that conservative Californians moving here have begged her not to let the same thing happen in Idaho. In her closing statement, Ehardt said she wants to preserve the things about Idaho that draw people here.
"I think it's important to make sure that we … preserve our Idaho values," Ehardt said.
The candidates did find some common ground toward the end, as the discussion turned to militia groups and to Ammon Bundy, who has been in the news lately for leading protests against coronavirus-related safety restrictions, including getting arrested for trespassing twice during the Legislature's special session in August and recently getting barred from Caldwell School District grounds after refusing to put on a mask at a football game. Marquit said she is a gun owner and supports the Second Amendment, but that she also has friends in north Idaho who have been threatened by militia groups and have even had to go into hiding.
"I think it's a little bit concerning that, in some areas of Idaho, some of the local law enforcement has stepped back and is basically allowing local militias to patrol the streets," Marquit said.
Ehardt criticized the conduct of Bundy and his supporters at the special session, pointing to a Facebook post she put up at the time saying, "I don't think the cause of liberty was advanced today." She said she would be willing to consider limiting the currently unrestricted right people have to carry firearms at the Capitol, "as we get farther along this road where some of this divisiveness gets a little scary." She said she got threats while working on House Bill 500.
"It might be for the best for all of us," Ehardt said.