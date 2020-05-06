The contractor that is in charge of day-to-day operations at Idaho National Laboratory is helping to disinfect masks for local health care workers and first responders.
Battelle was awarded a federal contract last month to deploy 60 of its Critical Care Decontamination Systems nationwide. It recently brought one to Idaho Falls, where it is being housed at INL.
The machine can decontaminate up to 80,000 N95-type masks each day, letting them be reused multiple times, according to a news release from Gov. Brad Little’s office. Hospitals, nursing homes, home health facilities, emergency services workers and others will be able to use the service for free and can request it online at battelle.org/inquiry/offerings-and-services/covid-response.
Little’s office and the Idaho Office of Emergency Management were involved in procuring the machine, and Emergency Management has signed a deal with Battelle letting state and local employees such as emergency management personnel and first responders, coroners, medical examiners and corrections and public health staff wash masks.
Little said making sure the state has enough hospital beds and medical equipment to care for coronavirus patients safely is a critical part of his “Idaho Rebounds” plan to reopen businesses over the next two months.
“Battelle’s CCDS will safeguard Idaho’s access to critical N95 respirators to make sure the front-line health providers have the equipment they need,” Little said.
Little’s stay-home order, which directed nonessential businesses to close their doors to the public, expired last week, and the first stage of his four-stage reopening plan, under which many retail businesses are being able to reopen, started Friday. The second stage is supposed to start on May 16, provided certain criteria are met, at which point hair salons, indoor gyms and restaurant dining rooms will be allowed to reopen. Little expressed optimism on Friday that things would stay on track for the second stage and said health care capacity would be a critical component of meeting that target.
As of Monday evening, there had been 2,127 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Idaho and 65 deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. Both coronavirus cases and deaths have been most heavily concentrated in Twin Falls, Blaine, Nez Perce, Canyon and Ada counties. Eastern and southeastern Idaho have so far reported lower per-capital infection rates than most of the rest of the state.