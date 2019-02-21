BOISE — A bill to create a committee to study maternal deaths passed the Idaho House by a single vote Thursday.
The measure passed the House 34-33 and now heads to the Senate. It would create a panel of doctors and other medical professionals to gather data on maternal deaths and make recommendations on how to reduce Idaho’s maternal mortality rate.
The maternal mortality rate in the United States is about three times as high as the rates in many European countries, and Idaho's rate is slightly higher than the national average. Most states have created similar panels to study the issue.
"The reason I'm supporting this bill is Idaho mothers are dying and we don't know why," said Rep. John Green, R-Post Falls, who carried it on the floor.
The committee will cost $27,000 over four years, paid for with a federal grant. The bill contains a “sunset clause,” meaning if the law passes the committee will dissolve on July 1, 2023, unless lawmakers renew it.
Idaho has averaged 12 maternal deaths a year from 2008 to 2017, according to data the Department of Health and Welfare provided to Idaho Reports, of which an average of seven a year were found to be pregnancy-related and the rest due to causes such as accidents, suicide, murder or drug overdoses.
Opponents of the proposal have raised several concerns, including about keeping the data private and about whether the panel's recommendations could lead to further costs down the road. Other than Green, the only debate came from Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who asked Green a couple of questions about how privacy would be protected.
The local delegation was split, with Reps. Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello; Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot; Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs; Marc Gibbs, R-Grace; Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls; Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls; Jerald Raymond, R-Menan; Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg; Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg and Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot voting for it and Reps. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom; Chad Christensen, R-Ammon; Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; Rod Furniss, R-Rigby; Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly; Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley and Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, opposed.
Zollinger, who had originally planned to carry the bill on the House floor, said after the vote that given the small overall number of maternal deaths in Idaho there are better ways to address it.
"I think we can do a lot about this with a simple phone call ... instead of $27,000 for a new division in the Department of Health and Welfare," Zollinger said.