Reflecting on a year that stressed the city's health care system, worried doctors that they may have to deny life-saving care and left more than 100 locals dead from a new disease, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper had miles to look back on.
In a livestreamed State of the City address Thursday night, Casper recognized those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic: Nurses and EMTs working at facilities nearing their limits, bereaving families and essential city employees who could not always work from home.
"This was your year, and you shined in the midst of your fatigue and exhaustion," Casper told health care workers, who she called "our navigators."
To those who lost loves ones, she said: "We have all learned that there is something agonizingly difficult about not being able to be near the ones you love as they draw their last breaths. For those who have had to endure this kind of agony this past year, we are so very sorry."
For much of her speech, Casper focused on paving more miles down the road.
A changing Idaho Falls, she said, was not only a reality to cope with. The mayor of eight years said it was a reality to embrace by supporting efforts at Idaho National Laboratory, revitalizing infrastructure, expanding high-speed fiber internet access and probing into affordable housing and urban planning issues.
The city at the heart of eastern Idaho has had steady, rapid growth, she said, and Census estimates poise Idaho Falls to grow even faster.
"A city that's not growing or changing is a city that's stagnant," Casper said. "It is a city that can't provide jobs and opportunities for the next generation. That means it's a city that has to export its talent and its young people. It is a city that does not age well."
Past growth has paid off, Casper said. She pointed to the opening of Idaho Falls Community Hospital and the remodeling of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center as examples.
"The entire region would be in a much different, and I would say much worse situation," without them, she said.
This year, Casper also acknowledged seven community members for their dedication through the first set of Inaugural Mayor's Choice Awards. Casper awarded the agency Eastern Idaho Public Health, the long-boarding TikTok star Nathan Apodaca aka "Doggface" and others. The health district was recognized for "Outstanding Community Commitment," while Apodaca received the "Good Vibes Award."
City spokesman Bud Cranor said future award names are flexible. It is unlikely the "Good Vibes Award" will remain as a recurring awards category, Cranor said.