MERIDIAN — Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin held a “Rally the Vote” event with “America’s Favorite Freedom Fighters” at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park here Wednesday night, less than two weeks ahead of the May 17 primary election.
Dozens of far-right candidates for various state legislative races were listed as attending. Armed individuals in paramilitary clothing that appeared to be acting as security also were present.
McGeachin is running against incumbent Brad Little and a handful of other candidates for governor in the primary.
One attendee, retired nurse Suzie Strachan, said she came because she wanted to hear from all the candidates. Strachan, who lives in Nampa, moved to Idaho from Hillsboro, Oregon.
“I am worried that Idaho will not remain the conservative state that we moved here to enjoy,” Strachan said. “I like traditional American values and I want to support the candidates that also support traditional American values.”
The event was billed as “family-friendly,” with planned topics of election integrity, individual liberty and medical freedom all on the docket.
Plenty of families with kids and dogs walked the path leading up to the park bandshell. Campaign signs lined the path as did booths for candidates in local elections.
One speaker proclaimed it was the Idaho way at stake in the primary election, it was a sentiment that speaker Matthew Lohmeier expanded on. Lohmeier, a former space force commander, was fired last year after he criticized the U.S. military on a podcast.
“I recognized just how critical it is for you to elect the right people to office on a federal and a local level,” Lohmeier said, to applause. “And so, I moved to Idaho. And it’s a great state … but there’s a risk that you currently all live with … your liberty lies in jeopardy in this moment.”
According to an event flyer, other individuals scheduled to appear at the event included Secretary of State candidate Dorothy Moon, 2nd Congressional District primary challenger Bryan Smith, and local radio personality Kevin Miller.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.