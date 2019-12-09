Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Gov. Brad Little have joined the chorus of voices urging Major League Baseball to reconsider cutting ties with the Idaho Falls Chukars and several dozen other minor league teams.
“Like so many communities around the country, Idaho Falls benefits greatly from the team’s presence due to affordable, family-friendly entertainment it provides to members of our community,” the two wrote Thursday in a letter to MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred. “Additionally, the sport supports numerous allied businesses, is an important local employer, and helps support local charities.”
Major League Baseball is considering cutting ties with the Chukars, a Kansas City Royals affiliate and the defending 2019 Pioneer League champions, and 41 other minor league teams after the 2020 season, including the entire Intermountain West-based Pioneer League. It is likely many of the teams would not survive the loss of their major league affiliation, meaning the end of professional baseball in many of the towns that currently have minor league teams.
Negotiations between the two leagues are ongoing. More than 100 members of Congress have called on Major League Baseball to figure out a way to save these minor league teams. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, has been one of the more vocal members, co-founding a task force last week to monitor the issue.
McGeachin and Little urged Major League Baseball to “strongly reconsider its proposed course,” noting that fans who go to baseball games at Melaleuca Field now would be faced with a 600-mile drive to Denver to catch a Colorado Rockies game or a 750-mile drive to Seattle for a Mariners’ game if the Chukars were to go away.
“Minor League Baseball is critical to the success of Major League Baseball,” they wrote. “Not only do these local teams provide the players and training that keep the Majors in business, but they also keep generation after generation of fans coming back to fill stadiums and enjoy games. We certainly do not want the great game of baseball to end up as another casualty of the millennial generation due to a lack of affordable local access.”
Chukars’ attendance has been going up over the past few seasons. The team got 98,816 spectators at home games in 2017, 101,448 in 2018 and 102,859 during the 2019 season, according to team spokesman Chris Hall.
As well as the less quantifiable benefits to baseball fans the Chukars’ presence provides, the team also gives a significant boost to the local economy, according to statistics put together by the club. For example, the Chukars generated $105,800 in sales tax revenue, spent $180,000 on hotel rooms and paid $10,700 in local utilities in 2019, according to an economic impact report the team put together. The team has five full-time and 80 to 90 part-time employees. It also spent $20,000 on ballpark maintenance salaries and $16,000 on field maintenance and stadium upkeep in 2019.
Several local vendors sell food at Chukars’ game, and the team spent $189,000 to buy food from local companies and $65,000 on paper supplies, cooking equipment and other such expenses in 2019. The economic impact report also lists numerous smaller expenditures that help support local businesses, such as more than $20,000 spent in 2019 on more than 5,000 T-shirts, $30,000 this year spent on printing, $12,000 on ballpark signage and $10,000 spent with a local janitorial company to clean the ballpark. And, the team gave $85,000 to charity in 2019 in cash and in-kind donations, with team staff donating more than 100 hours of charitable work.
Idaho Falls has had a minor league baseball team since 1939. The team has gone through numerous name changes and major league affiliations over the years; the team has been called the Chukars since 2004.