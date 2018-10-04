Supporters of Medicaid expansion came out with a television ad urging voters to back Proposition 2.
The ad started running Thursday in several media markets in the state, according to a news release from Idahoans for Healthcare, the group backing the proposition.
And supporters and opponents of Proposition 1, the ballot measure to legalize instant racing, have released some new TV ads, the latest in the back-and-forth on the airwaves between supporters and opponents of the proposal.
So far, the pro-Prop 2 ad and the ads on both sides of Prop 1 are the only TV ads to come out on anything that’s going to be on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, although Cindy Wilson, Democratic candidate for superintendent of public instruction, has said she’s coming out with a TV ad next week.
“Every year, $400 million of our tax dollars go to Washington, D.C.,” the pro-Prop 2 ad starts out. “And, every year, Washington sends those tax dollars to other states,” as the ad shows a map highlighting the states that have expanded Medicaid before settling on an image of California flush with dollar bills that came from Idaho.
The narrator then urges people to vote for Proposition 2.
“It would bring our tax dollars back to Idaho and expand Medicaid to tens of thousands of hard-working Idahoans, help our rural hospital, create jobs and bring our tax dollars back,” she says.
The initiative would expand Medicaid to Idahoans making up to 138 percent of the poverty level. An estimated 51,000 to 62,000 Idahoans don’t qualify for Medicaid under the current rules but don’t make enough money to qualify for subsidized insurance on the state exchange, the so-called “Medicaid gap.”
The latest anti-Prop 1 ad features Ken Andrus, a rancher and former Republican state House member from Lava Hot Springs who is the leader of the coalition fighting the proposal to let horse tracks install gambling machines where people can bet on the outcomes of old horse races.
“I know the people behind Prop 1 and they’ve made a lot of promises to schools and the racing community, but they take 18 times more money than schools get,” Andrus says, referring to the distribution of gambling profits specified in the proposition, which would give 9 percent of the money to the machine operators and one-half of 1 percent to schools. (Ninety percent would be returned to the bettors.)
“Prop 1 is not about education, saving jobs or saving the horse racing industry,” Andrus continues. “It’s about gambling.”
Supporters and opponents of Prop 1 have each accused the other of misleading the public. The Campaign to Save Idaho Horse Racing, the group backing the proposal, pulled one of its ads last month after it came under fire for editing a quote from a KTVB anchor. In this latest commercial, Andrus says Prop 1’s backers are “running deceptive ads.”
Todd Dvorak, spokesman for the Campaign to Save Idaho Horse Racing, said the statement in the ad that Prop 1 is an “unlimited expansion of gambling statewide” is inaccurate, since the measure limits instant racing to tracks that host at least eight days of live racing a year or to certain simulcast facilities.
“What’s unfortunate is you have tribal casino money spending money spending more than $1 million to tell Idaho voters that Idaho gaming is bad,” Dvorak said. “It’s also a shame that former Rep. Andrus is out there moralizing about gambling on the wallet of tribal casino money. The hypocrisy is rich.”
Dvorak criticized the statement that the gambling operators would “take 18 times more money than schools get,” noting that some of the money would go to small tracks and youth horse programs and 90 percent of it would be returned to the gamblers. And, he took issue with saying the measure is about gambling rather than the horse racing industry, pointing to racing’s economic contribution to the state and the promise by Treasure Valley Racing, the funders of the pro-initiative side, to donate all their net profits to a charity to help rural Idaho.
“Proposition 1 is (about) reviving Idaho’s horse racing industry,” Dvorak said. “The mechanism for doing that is a limited and restricted form of gaming. … To say this is all about gambling is again stretching the truth and misleading Idaho voters.”
Natalie Podgorski, spokeswoman for Idaho United Against Prop 1, defended the “unlimited expansion of gambling” statement, pointing to the lack of limits on how many machines you can have at any one track.
“The number of machines at any locations are unlimited,” she said. “There aren’t any set parameters.”
The latest ad from Prop 1’s supporters highlights Treasure Valley Racing’s plans to donate profits from Les Bois Park to its new Treasure Valley Racing Foundation for Rural Idaho, saying it will help support programs such as 4-H and Future Farmers of America, provide scholarships to rural students and help families struggling with health care costs.
“Proposition 1 is about Idaho, job creation, classroom funding, real accountability, and the Idahoans sponsoring Prop 1 are donating 100 percent of net profits from their horse racing operations to a new charitable foundation dedicated to helping rural Idaho,” the narrator says.
Podgorski criticized this ad, saying Les Bois is just one location and there’s no reason to think other gambling operators would donate their profits to charity. The foundation isn’t part of the proposition, and she said voters will have no control over what anyone does with the profits.
“The beginning of the ad claims Prop 1 is about helping bring money to Idaho classrooms and real accountability,” Podgorski said. “In reality, track owners take home 18 times more money than what goes to Idaho schools and they have a track record of not following through. The last time these individuals were supposed to give money to education, the state auditor found some of it was misspent illegally,” referring to a 2016 audit that found the state Racing Commission gave more than $72,000 that was supposed to go to the state’s schools to horse breeders’ associations.
The state Legislature decided to allow instant racing in 2013, then banned it in 2015, worried it was too similar to slot machine gambling. Supporters say the money from instant racing is needed to keep the horse racing industry alive. If it passes, the horse racing operators at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls plan to bring back instant racing there.