Today is both the first day of open enrollment for coverage on the state exchange and the first time ever tens of thousands of poor adults will be able to sign up for Medicaid in Idaho.
Coverage for both kicks in on Jan. 1, 2020. While exchange enrollment closes on Dec. 16, people can sign up for Medicaid year-round.
An estimated 91,000 people in Idaho will qualify for expanded Medicaid, said Department of Health and Welfare spokeswoman Kelly Petroff, although it remains to be seen how many of them will sign up. She said DHW has been reaching out to people who already are receiving other benefits such as food stamps and who now qualify for Medicaid under the expanded eligibility rules. Matt Wimmer, administrator of the Division of Medicaid, said last week that almost 70,000 people fall into that group, according to the Idaho Press.
That 91,000 figure includes an estimated 18,000 people who are insured on the Your Health Idaho exchange now but will be eligible for Medicaid expansion. The state applied to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services earlier this year for a waiver to give these people the option of staying on the exchange, but CMS rejected the application as incomplete. The state plans to try again.
“The Department of Insurance and Department of Health and Welfare are working with our federal partners to determine a path forward for resubmission,” Petroff said in an email Thursday. “Once that is determined, an updated 1332 waiver will be submitted.”
People can view the eligibility criteria online at medicaidexpansion.idaho.gov and will be able to sign up there starting today. People also will be able to sign up over the phone, or in person, at a DHW office. Under the new rules, people making up to 138 percent of the poverty level will qualify for Medicaid. This means a gross income of $1,437 a month for an individual, $1,944 for two people and $2,961 for a family of four.
The original Affordable Care Act would have compelled states to expand Medicaid to poor adults by cutting off all their Medicaid funding if they refused, but a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling made it a state option and lawmakers in many Republican-run states, including Idaho, opposed Medicaid expansion and didn’t implement it. Attempts both to expand Medicaid and to pass some more limited measures to provide health care to people in the “coverage gap” stalled for several years, before Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion via ballot initiative in 2018.
Lawmakers approved funding for the first six months of Medicaid expansion during this year’s session. They also passed a bill asking CMS for waivers to make several changes to the program, most controversially a proposal to add work requirements for Medicaid expansion beneficiaries. None of these waivers have been approved yet. Expanded Medicaid coverage will kick in on Jan. 1 whether they are or not approved, and, if they are approved later, DHW has said it will implement them at that time.
One change Your Health Idaho is making for next year is that adult vision coverage is being offered for the first time. A total of 116 medical plans for individuals and 13 dental plans from six participating insurance carriers are available this year. Every county in the state is covered by at least three insurance carriers, said Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly, and most are covered by four.
The average rate increase for individual plans this year is 6 percent, the Idaho Department of Insurance said earlier this month. Statewide “bronze” plans, which are the cheapest ones but have the highest out-of-pocket costs, are up an average of 8 percent, while “silver” plans went up 4 percent and the most expensive and expansive “gold” plans went up 8 percent on average. Most people on the exchange get most of the cost of their insurance covered with federal income tax credits.
“Each year, we encourage Idahoans to complete the application process to determine if they could qualify for a tax credit and lower premiums,” Kelly said. “For 2020, it’s even more important that Idahoans understand their eligibility and coverage options. Not only do plans change from year to year, but so do the medical needs of Idaho families.”
In a news release, the department called the increase “a significant reversal in the double-digit rate increases Idahoans faced for several years” but still too much.
“The cost of individual health insurance is too expensive,” said department Director Dean Cameron. “Although the rate of increase is smaller this year, a 6 percent increase on an expensive health plan is still an expensive plan, especially if you do not receive a subsidy. That is why we continue to push for more affordable products and additional insurance choices, which hopefully will be available by open enrollment.”
People can find more information, compare plans and sign up at yourhealthidaho.org. More detailed information on rate increases and plans available by geographic area is available through the Department of Insurance website at doi.idaho.gov/consumer/RateReview.