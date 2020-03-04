BOISE — A bill to put some limits on medical debt collectors in Idaho is one step closer to becoming law.
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to send the Idaho Patient Act to the full Senate. The bill already passed the House, and if it passes the Senate, it goes to Gov. Brad Little for his signature.
Idaho Falls billionaire Frank VanderSloot has been pushing for restrictions on medical debt collection since last year, including paying for a legal fund that has primarily taken cases defending debtors being pursued by the Idaho Falls company Medical Recovery Services and the affiliated law firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates. Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, works for the law firm as a lawyer, and co-owner Bryan Smith, who is active in the state and Bonneville County Republican parties, was also a partner in Medical Recovery Services as of a few years ago at least. VanderSloot himself has been politically outspoken for years and has been a major donor to conservative candidates and causes.
"I've heard horror stories about the egregious, ruthless tactics that some attorneys and medical debt collectors use in Idaho," Senate Majority Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, told the committee.
Anthon, who is a lawyer, said he represented many debtors over the years. Many of his clients, he said, thought their bills had been paid by their health insurance only to end up in collections for debts they didn’t know they owed.
"I come to you with the belief that the vast majority of Idahoans are good people," Anthon said. "They want to pay their bills, but they need a system that is transparent for them and gives them the information necessary to fulfill that desire."
The bill would require providers to submit a bill to a patient’s insurance or to the patient within 45 days of providing a service or discharging the patient, and to send the patient a summary of services within 15 days after that. From there, no interest could be charged for another 60 days, and a medical provider could not sue a patient or turn a bill over to collections until 90 days after a patient receives a final statement.
The bill also would cap the attorneys’ fees that could be charged to patients at $350 or 100% of the principal amount, whichever is less, in uncontested cases or $750 or 100% of the principal, whichever is less, in contested ones. It would let judges assess extra fees in contested cases if it can be shown a patient willfully tried to avoid paying.
Public testimony was mostly split between supporters of the bill, including a couple of people from eastern Idaho who told stories about how they had been victimized by debt collectors, and representatives of the debt collection industry who outlined their problems with the bill.
Alex Warner, who is managing Frank and Belinda VanderSloot’s Idaho Medical Debt project, said most of the people she has worked with are not “deadbeats” but “hardworking Idahoans who lack the resources to fight and protect themselves against debt collectors."
“These people feel broken,” she said. “They feel embarrassed, angry, afraid and blindsided by the staggering amounts of money that debt collectors demand from them.”
Rich Fairbanks, the Northwest Regional Manager for Bonneville Collections and legislative chairman for the Idaho Collectors Association, said they only sue debtors who can pay but don’t. Part of the bill’s intent is to direct more cases into small claims court, where the fees are lower, instead of magistrate’s court. Fairbanks said they could support some limits on legal fees but there aren’t enough small claims court judges for that to be practical.
“This bill as proposed would make it next to impossible for our clients in the medical industry to recover their bills,” he said.
Shaun Bonney, a lawyer with the Boise firm Shearer and Bonney who said he has been working in collections for 17 years, said it would hurt doctors who would have to wait longer to sue and that the caps on fees are too low to pay both a lawyer and court costs. He worried it could put medical providers in small communities, especially, out of business.
“These expenses ultimately will be passed onto the medical provider,” he said.