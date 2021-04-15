Unlike other legislators, freshman Rep. Marco Erickson’s philosophy the past several months has not been to make grand, sweeping changes. For his first session, he’s instead focused on making relatively minor tweaks to existing laws. But he believes those small adjustments will have a big impact on those affected by them.
And with his under-the-radar bills, he’s been able to avoid the controversy that so many other local legislators have been embroiled in this session, resulting in them receiving wide support in both houses and both parties.
“If you’ve noticed, the bills I’m running are having no problem passing,” Erickson said.
In fact, all five of his bills passed unanimously in both the House and Senate. Little has signed all of them into law.
Erickson credits that success to his talent in developing relationships with others and his areas of expertise.
“I understand how to build relationships really fast and how to talk to people. ... I think among the body, they’ve learned fairly quick that, ‘Hey this guy knows what he’s talking about when it comes to program (implementation), when it comes to prevention and treatment,’” Erickson said.
One change he’s made to current code will eliminate the practice of defining juveniles as “habitual status offenders.” Previously, labeling a juvenile as such meant they could be put into juvenile detention centers more quickly, for a greater number of reasons and for longer periods of time.
Another bill of his will prevent parents from losing custody of children simply because the child needed inpatient treatment at a mental health facility.
His third law is intended to improve monitoring capabilities and investigations of potential prescription drug abuse.
He also got “diversion” added as a definition within the juvenile corrections system. Instead of going through “formal prosecution,” diversions would use “various interventions” as an “alternative” way to “hold a juvenile accountable.” Diversion tactics may include education on laws, training on how to make better choices and say no to peer pressure, letters of apology, classes, group treatment and community service.
Erickson, who has a master’s degree in psychology, has spent the last 14 years working in mental health in eastern Idaho; issues he’s worked on have included mental illness, HIV, homelessness, suicide, and drug and alcohol treatment and prevention. His work has resulted in him becoming a big advocate for the need for increased prevention services. It’s what has guided the majority of those bills.
“When you put money into preventative services, you get outcomes. You get a return on an investment much higher than if you wait to seek treatment for a problem. Think of it like a medical condition. If you catch something early, it’s much cheaper to treat. And if you work to prevent it, then you don’t even have to treat it,” Erickson said.
Even these small bills, however, take a lot of work. He hadn’t realized how many times a proposed law needs to go through committees and be combed over by legal experts and attorneys. He’s had to rely a lot on more veteran legislators for help.
“Learning the process early on, I would just start asking, ‘I’m going to have this bill. What do I do?' I just ask everybody. And they are all amazing. It didn’t matter what party, they would help me through the process. … It takes a whole entire team of us looking at simply adding a new paragraph to a piece of code,” Erickson said.
Erickson said learning the ropes has meant many an early morning and late night. But it’s also been “a lot of fun.” He still feels lucky to be "making a difference."
"As I walk into this building every day with reverence and respect and gratitude that we are blessed enough to be the voice of the people," Erickson said.