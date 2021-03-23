BOISE — Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, is learning to swim in the deep end. Two months ago, he, along with every other Idaho freshman legislator, was thrown headfirst into a pool of bills and strange traditions and political cliques formed years ago. But, after the initial shock of the cold water, he’s been managing just fine.
“The first two weeks I was like, ‘Holy cow, what have I done?’” Cook said. He remembered telling himself over and over again, “This is fun. I really like this,” in an attempt to get himself to believe it. He’s finally reached a point where he does.
Many aspects of legislating have surprised him. When he ran for the position, he had one idea of what it meant to be a senator. But reality hasn’t always lined up.
“When I would sit at home, I’d think, ‘What are these legislators thinking? It’s so black and white,’” Cook said, recalling how he felt about Idaho lawmakers before becoming one himself. “And I’m finding that is not true.”
He’s had to develop a method to navigate the madness. The way Cook approaches bills is to first talk to constituents. Recently he had a 45-minute conversation with a “sharp as a tack” 86-year-old Idaho Falls woman about a bill that would make it harder to get initiatives on the ballot. He’s been delighted to find that many of the calls and emails he gets from constituents are respectful, even when he and the callers have opposing ideas. He’ll talk to experts and lobbyists. Then, he considers whether the bill is constitutional.
Finally, he asks himself: “What’s the right thing to do? Is this bill taking us the right direction?”
“If you think about it, every bill we pass removes somebody’s freedom. No matter what it is, you are taking one person’s freedom and giving it to someone else,” Cook said “It’s not just vote yes, vote no. You’re affecting people’s lives.”
Cook traces the origins of his interest in governing back to a moment in an Idaho Falls church pew. An older teacher from the local middle school approached him.
“Kevin,” she said, “I sure wish I could find someone to read with my kids.”
He began volunteering every other Friday. He’d work with eighth-graders on their reading skills.
“I didn’t want them to think I was just some old man with bushy eyebrows. So I’d say, ‘You know what, what are your dreams? What do you want to do?’ And they had dreams just like I did when I was in eighth grade,” Cook said. “I’d say, ‘This is really cool. I hope you can get those dreams.’ We’d talk about working toward them and not giving up. And then we’d started reading. And they were reading at a second-grade level.”
Cook said that moment “grew a passion for education.” He began to get more involved in his community. He started sitting in on the teacher’s class. He began talking to business owners at the City Club of Idaho Falls. Cook remembered talking to the owner of Premier Technology in Blackfoot who told him he “could hire every welder that the state of Idaho could turn out right now, and I still wouldn’t have enough.”
“So here is a guy that we’re stopping business because we can’t turn out enough people that he could hire to expand his business,” Cook said.
From there, Cook developed a new dream of his own.
“I want to give our kids every educational opportunity possible. My dream is to fill every Idaho job with a well-trained and skilled Idaho young man (or) young woman. … Why are (employers) looking outside Idaho? We don’t have the skills. We’ve got to adjust our approach so they can fill those jobs.”
Cook, who sits on the Senate Education Committee, doesn’t just mean a four-year college when it comes to education because “that’s not for everyone.” Ensuring every high school student has access to trade training is his biggest future goal as a senator. He is supportive of alternative forms of education such as the Bonneville Technical Careers High School and College of Eastern Idaho’s training programs in things like plumbing, agriculture and cybersecurity.
So far, Cook has introduced just one bill. It gave school boards more control over how to discipline students found to have weapons in schools. It was inspired by an incident of a 7-year-old Bonneville student getting suspended after she brought in an ornamental knife as a gift to a friend. The school did not want to suspend her, but the current law left no room for judgment calls. The bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.
But don’t expect anything more bills from Cook this year; he’s got no plans to propose anything else. In fact, he thinks there are too many bills altogether. Government should stay small, according to Cook. The senator pulls out a handful of papers. This, he said, is a five-page list of bills that he needs to go over.
“And by the end of the week, these will be done. And then I’ll get five more pages. Why do we need so many bills? So many laws?” Cook said in disgust.
Yet for all the learning curves, the 2021 session hasn’t turned Cook off from governing. He plans on running for senator again once his term is up.
“I really enjoy it. I get here early in the morning when it’s still dark. I cross the street, and there’s the Capitol all lit up against the black sky. And to think that I’m representing all the people in Bonneville County, it’s humbling,” Cook said.