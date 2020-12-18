A longtime Idaho Falls city councilman died Thursday.
Melvin Leroy Erickson, 95, of Idaho Falls, died at home. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice, according to his obituary.
"Our hearts do go out to the Mel Erickson family at this time, and we again express gratitude for his remarkable record of community service," Mayor Rebecca Casper said at Thursday night's City Council meeting.
Erickson was born in Salt Lake City in 1925, attending high school there, graduating from the University of Utah and serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married his wife Carolyn in 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and they made their home in Idaho Falls after that.
Erickson worked in sales, with his various jobs including ones at Pacific Finance Inc., J. ED. Browning, Hart Pontiac Cadillac, KTEE radio station and Harris Publishing.
Erickson served eight terms on the Idaho Falls City Council, making him the longest-serving councilman in the city's history. He was first elected in 1964, stepping down after not running for another term in 1997. According to a 1998 Post Register article reflecting on his tenure, Erickson was unopposed three times and won four of his elections convincingly, but he came close to losing in 1989, when he backed a city ballot measure to let restaurants serve wine on Sundays. Erickson was narrowly re-elected, and the ballot measure also passed.
Erickson was a volunteer in the city's Grid Kid football program and the Babe Ruth baseball leagues before his election to the Council; he also won a contest to help name the Pinecrest Golf Course.
According to the 1998 article, parks and recreation were a passion for him, noting that the number of city parks doubled during his time on the Council and that he was instrumental in developing the Sandcreek and Sage Creek golf courses and named them as well.
"Recreation is the sanity of a community," the article quoted him as saying. "Everyone doesn't have RVs, snowmobiles and cabins in Island Park. So the city must provide recreation for everyone, and in all age groups."
Mel Erickson Sunnyside Park, which is near Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, was named after him a few years after he left the Council.
Councilman Jim Freeman, a longtime family friend of Erickson's, announced his death at Thursday's meeting. Several council members shared memories of Erickson or reflected on what his legacy meant to the city.
"He was someone I always looked up to and someone I always see as a model," said Councilman John Radford.
Erickson is survived by his wife, two daughters, two sons, one brother, 15 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Wood Funeral Home. Masks are required. Private family services will be held and broadcast live for the public at 11 a.m. Tuesday at woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Mel-Erickson. Erickson will be buried in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.