BOISE — A joint memorial was introduced into the Legislature Wednesday urging the federal government to speed up the permitting process for an eastern Idaho mining company.
Itafos Conda, a phosphate mine and fertilizer business near Soda Springs, is "running out of ore and will be needing to move to a new mine in the near future," Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, who represents that district, told the House Resources and Conservation Committee. His joint memorial urges the president, Environmental Protection Agency, departments of Interior and Agriculture and the state's congressional delegation to do what they can to expedite the process.
No one voted against introducing the memorial. Gibbs, who is the committee's chairman, said Itafos management will be in Boise to testify on Jan. 27, and he plans to hold a hearing then.