BOISE — A joint memorial asking the federal government to speed up the permitting process for a new phosphate mine in southeastern Idaho is headed to the full House.
The House Resources and Conservation Committee voted unanimously and with little debate Monday to send the memorial supporting Itafos Conda to the full House.
"They don't expect any shortcuts or any special treatment, but they expect it to move through the process without delays," said committee Chairman Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, who is sponsoring the proposal.
The mine is in Gibbs' district. Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs, who represents the same district, is sponsoring it in that chamber.
"You can well imagine that the phosphate industry and agriculture are the two driving forces in southeast Idaho and District (32)," Gibbs said.
Itafos Conda runs a phosphate mine and fertilizer business near Soda Springs. There is enough ore left in the mine to operate for five or six years, General Manager Tim Vedder told the committee. The company is applying for federal permits for a new mine, the Husky 1/North Dry Ridge project, also near Soda Springs.
Vedder told the committee about the economic impact the operation, which employs 286 people and another 220 or so contractors, has on the area. The average salary is $70,000 a year before benefits, he said, and some of the workers are third-generation employees. Many employees, he said, are active in the community in roles such as sports coaches, paramedics or volunteer firefighters.
“These are good jobs that have full health benefits, great 401K contributions from the site … (and) four weeks’ vacation starting out,” he said. “It’s a company that really values people.”