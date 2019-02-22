BOISE — The potential effect of Medicaid expansion on state spending started to take shape Friday, as lawmakers approved several budgets for state mental health programs.
The budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee also set the budget for the Catastrophic Health Care Program, sometimes call the "CAT fund," which helps pay the medical bills of uninsured people who get into serious accidents or have severe illnesses. While there has been talk that this program could be abolished at some point in the future when Medicaid expansion kicks in, saving both the state and counties millions, the program will still exist for the next budget year at least.
In a series of unanimous votes, the committee approved budgets for the Division of Mental Health Services, the Psychiatric Hospitalization Division, the Substance Abuse Treatment and Prevention Program and the CAT fund. The committee also approved some supplemental budget requests for this year, and some legislative intent language related to these budgets. Notably, the committee approved language saying the Behavioral Health Community Crisis centers in Idaho Falls, Coeur d'Alene, Twin Falls and Boise need to submit plans by the end of the year outlining how they will continue to operate in the future without needing state money.
The Division of Mental Health Services budget was set at $51.17 million for 2019-2020, a 3.7 percent drop from this year. The psychiatric hospitalization budget, at almost $39 million, is up three-tenths of 1 percent, and the substance abuse budget, at $17.46 million, is up 1.5 percent, although this is mainly due to a $4.11 million federal grant to fight opioid addiction.
Much of the savings are due to cuts meant to reflect savings due to costs being absorbed by an expanded Medicaid program. The Legislature is cutting $4.2 million out of the mental health budget, $1 million from the psychiatric hospitalization budget and $1.2 million from the substance abuse budget.
Voters approved expanding Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level via ballot measure last year. The expansion is expected to take effect Jan. 1, 2020. Lawmakers need to fund six months of expansion in the 2019-2020 budget, the plan being to come up with the $20 million by taking some from the Millennium Fund, an endowment fund created in 2000 with the money the state got after settling a lawsuit with the tobacco companies, and finding the rest with cuts due to savings elsewhere in the budget.
The committee approved $10,000,5000 for the CAT fund's regular budget, an increase of just $800 over this year, and transferred an additional $2 million from this year's general fund to the CAT fund to cover claims next year. While CAT fund spending is expected to drop significantly as many of the poor people who benefit from the fund now get health insurance with expanded Medicaid, the budget impact likely won't be visible until 2021, CAT fund program director Kathryn Mooney told JFAC earlier this month.
"I think we all realize that with the Medicaid expansion we're going to need to revisit this program next year," said Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg.
All of these budgets still need to be approved by the full House and Senate and signed by the governor before becoming law.