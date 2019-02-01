BOISE — Kathy Peterson hopes this is the year.
"I'm hopeful for my bill," she said. "I'm always believing in it, and I will continue to do what I do, peacefully protest."
The Meridian woman has become a familiar face at the Capitol over the past few years, frequently showing up in the rotunda wearing signs urging lawmakers to hold a hearing on a bill that would require life insurance companies to give customers the option of receiving notification by certified mail before a policy lapse.
In 2017, legislators changed the law to require the option of notifications by first-class mail to two different people, but didn't add a certified mail notification requirement, citing concerns about how it would work. For Peterson, who has been working on the issue since her mother died in 2012 and she and her siblings weren't able to collect since the insurance company said the policy had lapsed, the certified mail was the point, and she opposed the 2017 bill. So she's trying again.
"Nobody wants to feel like they're a victim of insurance fraud," Peterson said. "And we feel it. We (didn't) ever see any notices, any kind of warnings. They can say they did something, but where's the proof? And you need that in a court of law."
Peterson's proposed bill says a policyholder can, at their own expense, sign up to receive a final notice by certified mail before a policy is terminated, with the letter to be sent at least a week before a policy lapses.
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, is working with Peterson on the bill. He said he has been talking to House Business Committee Chairman Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, and other committee members trying to get a hearing and gauging support. He said he opposed an older version of the bill that would have required notification by certified mail but is fine with making it an option for a policyholder.
"I am planning on sponsoring it," Zollinger said. "It's not a mandate on anybody. It's not going to cost anybody except the person wanting the service."
Zollinger said he got involved after talking to Peterson and hearing her story.
"I hope to be able to bring her a little peace," he said.
Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron has had concerns about past versions of the bill. A department spokesman said he hadn’t seen a draft of Peterson’s bill and the department didn’t have an official stance on it now, but he did say he had thought the notification issue was addressed by the 2017 bill.
After Peterson's mother died, the insurance company told her and her siblings that her life insurance policy had lapsed because her mother had stopped paying, and that she had been notified by mail. Peterson said her mother never received anything in the mail and went to court. The case was dismissed, and the family never got the $100,000 payment.
“My sister has worked very diligently since this happened to our family,” said Peterson’s sister, June Clyne. “This was really a sad thing. My mother had paid into it for so long.”
Clyne said she works at a bus barn, and many of the drivers are older people.
“I have heard many stories from people and their families that have had the same kind of situation,” she said.
One of Peterson's gripes for years has been that committee chairmen can block bills from being heard, which has happened several times with her proposals. She thinks her bill should at least get a hearing so lawmakers can see what people think about the idea.
“There’s no reason for them not to give her bill a hearing,” Clyne said. “That’s part of our citizenship. We need to be, if you look at the government right now, that tells me that we all need to be stand up more for our rights and we need to take care of each other.”