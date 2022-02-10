Almost 30 people have applied to become the new transit coordinator for the city of Idaho Falls.
“(That’s) a really good number,” Idaho Falls City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman said during a work session this week. “I’m hoping by the end of this month we can report that we’ve officially offered the position to an individual.”
The coordinator will oversee the implementation of a new microtransit pilot program in Idaho Falls that will allow users to schedule flexible, on-demand rides in multi-passenger vehicles online or by phone.
The two-year pilot project will be paid for using more than $4 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money, which the Idaho Transportation Department secured from the Federal Transit Administration.
When the pilot project ends, however, the microtransit program will require a local match of about $850,000 to continue running, according to city council minutes.
The system is expected to operate within city limits, offering microtransit services for 14 hours per day, six days per week, with a one-way base fare estimated at $1.50, council minutes state.
Ziel-Dingman said proposals from third-party microtransit companies interested in providing the service in Idaho Falls were due Thursday.
The request for service proposals asks that the provider’s software platform feature trip planning, booking and payment tools that let customers schedule and cancel trips, request additional assistance, ask questions, make complaints, request refunds and receive general support.
Drivers must “assist elderly users from the door of their home … to the door of the vehicle,” the request states, including “helping senior citizens or disabled (people) enter and exit the vehicle, assisting with bags and with stairs, as necessary.”
The service will cost less for shared trips, and drivers will accommodate walk-up riders and cash payments “to ensure equitable access for low-income customers and customers without bank accounts,” according to the request.
The third-party provider will also be responsible for outreach, marketing and consumer education, which will be “critical to service adoption among transit customers as transit has not been operating for almost three years,” the request states.
The city’s previous public transit system — a bus service with regularly scheduled routes — closed in 2019 after a failed audit, according to published reports.
Ziel-Dingman said the city will work with ITD to select the third-party provider for the new microtransit system, and council minutes indicate service will begin eight weeks after the service contract is finalized.
“I’m hoping by the end of this month I’ll be able to come back and report to you that we’re moving on to the next phase,” Ziel-Dingman said.
She noted that the city had advertised for the transportation coordinator position previously, but “we didn’t find a good fit in round one.”
Once hired, the coordinator will spearhead the search for the local matching money that would allow the microtransit program to continue after the two-year pilot period ends.
The coordinator also will give regular updates about the program to the Greater Idaho Falls Transit Board of Directors, which will offer feedback about fares, performance, and other customer service issues, according to a press release.
The board meets at 10 a.m. on the third Tuesday of every month at the City of Idaho Falls Annex Building, 680 Park Ave. Members members include Ziel-Dingman, Idaho Falls Grant Administrator Lisa Farris, College of Eastern Idaho Dean of Students Michael Walker, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier, and Community Council of Idaho Clinic Administrator Arnold Cantu.
The American Public Transportation Association says transit agencies throughout the country are implementing microtransit programs that “improve the rider’s experience by operating small-scale, on-demand public transit services.”
Microtransit has been used for decades to serve people with disabilities as part of the “paratransit” system, but the program has recently been “modernized by leveraging the convenience of mobile apps,” according to a 2020 webinar presented as part of the American Public Transportation Association’s Emerging Leaders Program.