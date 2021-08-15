HOW TO APPLY

For tenants or landlords in Boise or Ada County, go to bcacha.org online, or call 208-363-9710.

For tenants or landlords elsewhere, including Canyon County, go to idahohousing.com/hpp online, or call 855-452-0801.

To be eligible, a renter’s household income must be at or below 80% of area median income; and the renter must have experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19, putting them at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

IHFA advises applicants they will need proof of income; a copy of a lease or rental agreement; a rent delinquency notice or past-due utility bill; signed copies of two forms, an eligibility form on which people simply attest that they’ve been financially impacted by COVID-19 and an information release form; basic information about each household member; and an electronic copy of a government-issued ID.

The Boise City-Ada County Housing Authority asks for similar documents, plus landlord contact information; specific types of income documentation, such as 2020 tax returns, W-2 forms or the last two months of pay stubs; and a completed program application, which includes sections on applicant and household information; financial hardship; housing status; household income; and documentation. BCACHA also advises applicants they may be asked for additional documentation.

According to the BCACHA website, 80% of the area median income in Ada County comes to $42,200 a year gross for a one-person household; $48,200 for a couple; or $60,250 for a family of four.