Monday is the last day for open enrollment for health insurance on the Your Health Idaho state exchange.
People can find out more information about available plans or sign up online at YourHealthIdaho.org, or call 1-855-944-3246 with questions or to speak to a representative. The phone lines will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, and it will also be open this Saturday and on Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We want to make sure Idahoans are aware that the deadline for 2020 health insurance coverage is quickly approaching,” Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly said in a statement. “This is a busy time of year and we would hate for anyone to miss out on getting covered, especially when 9 out of 10 Idahoans enrolled on the exchange save an average of 80 percent on their monthly premium with a tax credit."
The website lists local brokers people can use to help sign up for insurance and includes a tool people can use to see if they are eligible for expanded Medicaid coverage or to calculate the federal tax credit they may qualify for to help pay the cost of their premium with a Your Health Idaho plan.
An estimated 18,000 people who had Your Health Idaho insurance before are expected to qualify for expanded Medicaid coverage, which kicks in on Jan. 1, 2020. As of Dec. 12, 48,738 people had signed up for Medicaid expansion coverage statewide. Unlike exchange insurance, there is no enrollment deadline for Medicaid.