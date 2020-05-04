More than 185,000 Idahoans have already requested ballots to take part in this year’s May primary.
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has mailed out more than 550,000 ballot request forms to registered voters, and they should begin to land in voters’ mailboxes this week. This year’s primary is being conducted entirely by mail due to fears of the coronavirus. May 19, which would normally be the voting day, is instead the last day to request an absentee ballot. Ballots received by June 2 will be counted and the results announced that night.
“Voters are making sure the coronavirus does not interfere with their right to vote,” said Franklin County Clerk Camille Larsen. “Our team is excited to come into work each day and see all of the ballot requests we’ve received overnight. It’s been a lot of work, but it is worth it to make sure every Idahoan who wants to participate in the upcoming election has the opportunity.”
In the May 2018 primary election there were 269,467 ballots cast statewide.
As of May 1, 11,425 people in Bonneville County, 9,000 in Bannock County and 4,496 in Bingham County had requested an absentee ballot.
Go to idahovotes.gov to request an absentee ballot. Voters need to specify whether they want a Democratic, Republican or nonpartisan ballot. Unaffiliated voters can request whichever ballot they want, although requesting a Republican one will register you as a Republican. There are Republican state legislative primaries in most districts in eastern Idaho as well as primaries for local offices such as county commissioner or sheriff in Bonneville County. The premier race for Democrats is for U.S. Senate nominee, with both Paulette Jordan and Jim Vandermaas vying for the party’s nod to take on U.S. Sen. Jim Risch in November.