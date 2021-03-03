BOISE — After a bill to fund child care and early learning programs failed 36-34 Tuesday, more than 70 people assembled on the steps of the Capitol building Wednesday to call on the Legislature to bring back and approve the bill.
The majority of them were women and mothers. Not only were they upset at the rejection of the bill, but also at statements directed at mothers by lawmakers during debate.
“I don’t think anybody does a better job than mothers in the home, and any bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child. I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going,” said Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Riggins.
Riggins apologized Wednesday, calling his statements “misguided.”
Many of the protesters said they were working mothers. Some said they could not afford to stay home with their children; others said they found fulfillment in their jobs. Some said they made more money than their husbands.
“Women belong everywhere in our society and our world. And to see a legislator say something so disheartening about where women belong and where he wants to incentivize them to stay, that’s just not appropriate,” Emily Walton said.
Another organizer, Hannah Sharp, noted women make up 40% of Idaho’s workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Sharp has a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old child. She was back at work by the time each was three months old.
“For us, it was a financial necessity. We are a two-income household, and we have to be. And it’s what we feel will give our kids better access to resources to have a better life,” said Sharp.
The rejected grant, worth $5,980,500, was given to the Office of the State Board of Education to “support the development of Idaho’s early childhood care and education system” for children from birth to age 5. The Idaho State Board of Education would partner with a nonprofit, the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children “to ensure the grant is administered to meet the objectives identified” in a 2020 needs assessment.
During Tuesday's heated debate, some opponents stated misinformation about the grant and expressed fears that it would "indoctrinate children" by pushing a "social justice curriculum."
“We work with families throughout Idaho with young children and help provide supports to them. The whole purpose of it is to ensure that families, child care providers, anyone who’s working and caring for children birth through age 5 has information they need to best prepare their child for school," Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, told the Idaho Press.
Oppenheimer said her organization does "not dictate curriculum" or teach children themselves. They identify the needs of different communities throughout the state and then help decide where the federal money is most needed. The funding would support such things as children’s library programs, kindergarten readiness programs, classes teaching adults about early literacy, homeschooling families and programs that help parents find child care.
Schools received grants from Idaho AEYC as well. Jamie Pilkerson, principal of Basin Elementary School in Idaho City, stated in a 2020 report from the association that last year’s grant from Idaho AEYC “allowed the Basin School District to re-establish our early childhood collaborative committee” and “identify critical programming gaps that exist for families.”
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, attended the event. Green said she knew from personal experience that staying home is not always an option. She was raised by a single mother. Green and her twin sister would bring their sleeping bags to their mother’s second job and sleep under her desk while she worked a night shift.
“I am the product of preschool. I went to daycare. I went to YMCA. I slept on her office floor so that my mom could afford a place to live. And I’m fine. I graduated with two degrees and a master's. It’s not as though we can’t achieve greatness because our family is different than somebody else’s,” said Green.
Erika Melanson, who recently graduated from law school, said she finds fulfillment in her legal work.
“It’s already hard enough finding good, quality child care in Treasure Valley. And making it harder, makes it harder for us to work. I’ve spent years and a lot of money on my education. And there’s nothing wrong with my kids. Staying home just isn’t for me. My kids love school and their teachers,” said Melanson, whose 3- and 4-year-old boys are in preschool.
Gov. Brad Little has expressed strong support for the program.
“That grant was going to help these school districts. That is not to be now, if I understand what happened yesterday, and I’m disappointed in that, but the evidence is overwhelming that what we do for these kids early is something that is good for Idaho and good for our students," Little told the Idaho Press Club in a virtual news conference Wednesday, reported the Idaho Press.
“We’ll try again,” Little said.
The bill is expected to return for another vote after changes are made.