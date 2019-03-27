BOISE — A bill introduced Wednesday would shift about $3 million a year from the sales tax to roads and also reimburse counties about $800,000 a year for issuing driver's licenses or instruction permits.
Although the bill has come late, on the 80th day of this year's legislative session as lawmakers are working to reach an agreement on Medicaid expansion before adjourning for the year, sponsor House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, said he hopes to get a hearing on his proposal before the session ends. It is being co-sponsored by House Transportation Chairman Joe Palmer, R-Meridian.
The bill would tweak the sales tax distribution formula to direct another $3 million or so a year into the state's Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation program. It also would give counties $2 from the Idaho Transportation Department's highway account for each driver's license or instruction permit the county issues. And, it would say a special purpose taxing district can only use sales tax money for the purpose for which it was formed.
Moyle said the bill would both help fund roads more and help address problems at Idaho's Department of Motor Vehicles. The DMV's computer systems were down or slow multiple times last summer due to issues with new computer software and with Gemalto, the vendor that provides computer service to the department. This led to people not being able to renew expiring driver's licenses and long waits at DMVs throughout the state. Moyle said the extra money would encourage bigger counties such as Ada and Canyon to open second DMV locations.
The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, paving the way for a possible hearing later.