BOISE — After hearing testimony that was 100 percent opposed to the bill, the House Health & Welfare Committee voted along party lines Wednesday to send SB 1204a, the latest version of the Medicaid expansion “sideboards” and work requirements bill, to the full House for unspecified amendments.
The move came after committee members noted major flaws in the bill, from the apparently accidental elimination of a work-skills training program, to confusing and conflicting work reporting requirements, to a fiscal note that was off by millions of dollars.
"This is a mess,” said Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. She moved to kill the bill rather than try to amend it again. “Subjecting it to that kind of an on-the-fly process, we’re likely to break even more than we fix," she said.
However, only the committee's three Democrats supported Rubel's motion; the committee then passed GOP Rep. Megan Blanksma's motion on a party-line vote, with all Democrats opposed and all Republicans in favor, to send the bill to the House’s amending order.
The bill would tack on mandatory work requirements, a clause requiring patients to get family-planning services only from their primary care provider unless that provider gives them a specific referral, and numerous requests for federal waivers, including one to allow people from 100 to 138 percent of the federal poverty level the option of staying on the state health insurance exchange, rather than moving to expanded Medicaid.
Proposition 2, which passed in November with 60.6 percent of the vote, expanded Idaho’s Medicaid program to cover everyone up to 138 percent of poverty, closing a coverage gap that now ensnares roughly 60,000 Idahoans who make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to qualify for subsidized coverage through the exchange.
Though the Idaho Senate overwhelmingly passed the funding bill for Medicaid expansion early in this year’s legislative session, the House has refused to vote on it for weeks while it worked on various “sideboards.”
Even Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, SB 1204a’s lead House sponsor, agreed Wednesday that it needs substantial amendments.
Rubel asked Vander Woude why the bill no longer had “any reference at all to a work-training program,” just work requirements. “It’s not in the bill any more,” she said. “How is this supposed to get people out of poverty and get them working?”
Vander Woude responded, “I did not catch that. It’s possible we may have to amend the bill and get that in there, because it is a critical part of what we are trying to accomplish.”
That was before they got into the fiscal note; the latest figures from legislative budget analysts and the state Department of Health & Welfare estimate the cost of the bill’s provisions as currently written at $4.1 million. The Senate fiscal note estimated it would actually save the state money.
The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which convened on Wednesday afternoon, refused to pass a funding bill to “trail” after SB 1204a without knowing more about how the bill will change.
Twenty people testified against the bill at an hourlong hearing.
“What we are seeing here is by my count the fifth attempt to restrict the law that the people passed,” said Rebecca Schroeder of Reclaim Idaho. She said the bill is “hastily thrown together, piled high with amendments. ... It’s confusing to everyone, I think legislators included. … This is not even close to what the people of Idaho voted for.”
Lori Burelle told the committee, “In my case if I did not have a gynecologist I would be dead today.” She said her “very capable” general practitioner wasn’t able to diagnose her uterine cancer. “I have been cancer-free for five years because I had the freedom to visit my regular gynecologist without having special permission from my GP.”
Mark Anderson said, "Honestly, if my work quality looked like this, I'm not sure that I would still be employed. ... I personally have never met an Idahoan that didn't want to work that could." He said if lawmakers want a work bill, they should write one — not "pollute" a rare voter-passed initiative about health care.
Even Idaho Freedom Foundation lobbyist and vice president Fred Birnbaum testified against the bill, saying it was flawed.
Blanksma, the House Republican Caucus chair, said she wasn’t sure what amendments would be added to the already amended bill.
“I think we’re going to look at where the House is willing to go,” she said.