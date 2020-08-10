Many questions remain as to when or whether any Idahoans will see the extra unemployment payments authorized in a recent executive order.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed four orders intended to help people struggling with the economic fallout of coronavirus. One would extend extra federal unemployment aid by $400 a week per recipient. This is down from the $600 a week in federal money the unemployed were able to collect from April through the end of July under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Trump’s executive order says $300 of this will come from federal funds, with states that wish to take part in the extension putting up the other $100 from their federal coronavirus relief money. The extension would, if implemented, be in effect until Dec. 6 or until the Department of Homeland Security’s Disaster Relief Fund is drawn down to $25 billion, whichever comes first, according to Forbes.
However, whether states would have to pay the entire match remains to be seen — Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Fox News on Sunday that Trump can waive the state contribution. Critics have said the state match requirement will mean many states that are already dealing with budget shortfalls due to the decline in revenue coronavirus has caused will not be able to take part in the program.
Idaho officials have not yet decided whether to take part.
“Governor Little is appreciative of the President’s efforts to help the citizens of Idaho as they continue to feel the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” spokeswoman Marissa Morrison said in an email. “The Governor’s Office is examining the executive order closely before determining the best path forward for the state.”
Idaho’s unemployment rate was 5.6% in June, down from an historic high of 11.8% in April. July numbers are not yet available. As of the week ending Aug. 1, there were 25,369 continuing unemployment claims, or people requesting a benefit payment, which marks the 13th consecutive week of declines according to the state Department of Labor and is down from 26,445 the week before, which was also the last week unemployed Idahoans could receive the extra $600 CARES Act benefit. It peaked at 71,794 the week ending May 2.
At $100 per beneficiary, Idaho would pay out $2.5 million in a week with 25,000 people receiving unemployment if the state has to put up the full 25% match. The number would likely end up being lower than this though, not only due to a possible federal waiver on the match but also both to the declining number of people receiving unemployment and the executive order’s provision that only people receiving more than $100 a week in state unemployment benefits are eligible for the federal aid, which would exclude some people collecting unemployment from the state now. Out of the $1.25 billion in federal money the state got under the CARES Act, $387 million has yet to be allocated, Morrison said.
Trump framed his executive orders as necessary in the face of congressional inaction. Critics have said they are illegal or will not end up providing much help. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, a Republican who represents eastern Idaho, took to Twitter Saturday to praise Trump, accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., of being “too concerned with making outrageous demands for a non-COVID related wishlist of items to come to the table seriously.”
“Tens of billions of dollars remain unspent from the CARES Act,” Simpson wrote. “Many in our communities are still in crisis, and we need to provide targeted relief now instead of playing these shameful partisan games.”
Simmpson’s Democratic opponent Aaron Swisher said Congress needs to work out what to do. Trump’s executive orders, he said, will be less effective and require more bureaucracy to implement.
“The package he has put together will not come fast enough, will not help enough people, and doesn’t do very much for those who will qualify,” Swisher said. “The proof will be in the pudding, so to speak. No one needs to take my word on it, simply watch what happens in the next month. Our country has failed to contain this coronavirus — due, in large part, to Trump’s failed leadership — and now he is going to fumble the economic recovery.”
The national unemployment rate was 10.2% in July, and 32 million Americans were collecting unemployment benefits as of mid-July. Congress has been unable to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, and whether and how much to extend unemployment benefits has been one of the issues dividing Democrats and Republicans. Democrats mostly support an extension of the $600 a week while many Republicans want a far smaller extension, worried the $600 a week encourages people to keep collecting rather than look for work since they make more than they did before. U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, told the Spokane Spokesman-Review in late July that $600 a week may have made sense in big cities with higher median incomes but not in Idaho.
“When we passed the first bill, before it was even voted on, people realized that $600 thing was a mistake,” he said.
Risch’s Democratic opponent Paulette Jordan criticized his response, saying she would fight to get an emergency aid package passed if she were in the Senate. Letting the extra benefit expire and not reaching a deal on a new relief package, she said would have consequences including “mass evictions, families unable to afford basic necessities, local businesses going under, and substantial layoffs by public officials for lack of federal assistance to address the revenue shortfalls and skyrocketing costs.”
“For the Senate to even allow this emergency aid to expire signals that the well-being of the American people is not their top priority,” she said. “They would rather play partisan games with the lives of the American people. What we’re seeing is a failure of Congress to uphold the fiduciary trust responsibilities that they’ve sworn to execute in the best interest of the people.”