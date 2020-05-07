Some Idaho Falls-area voters got texts last weekend from someone claiming to be a local teacher urging them to vote for two Republican primary candidates.
The texter told recipients she was a teacher named Laura and, after asking if they had received an absentee ballot for this year's all-mail primary, urged them to support Kevin Cook and Marco Erickson, respectively. Cook is running against Adam Frugoli in the GOP state Senate primary in District 30, and Erickson is challenging Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, for the District 33B House seat. Frugoli said he heard from about 45 people who said they got the texts. He believes they were sent by a bot.
"The most concerning part ... is we don't know who this is from, and people are assuming this is a real teacher, and it behaves very much like a human thing," Frugoli said.
Both Erickson and Cook say they had nothing to do with them.
"I have no idea who those are," said Steven Taggart, a local lawyer and political operative who has worked with Erickson's campaign. He said it is possible an individual sent them — a quick Google search shows multiple companies offering to send large numbers of texts for low monthly rates.
The legality of political texting varies. While texts manually entered by a person are legal, automated ones are usually only allowed with the recipient's prior consent, which could make the texts illegal if "Laura" were a bot. The texts did not say a candidate or political action committee had paid for them. People who replied STOP got a message saying they had been unsubscribed but no further information on the sender. Zollinger said he heard from about a dozen people who got them.
“They could all tell it was a bot, obviously,” said Zollinger, who himself got one. “The answers were really similar.”
Zollinger said he replied that yes, he has received his ballot, to which the texter replied to thank him for voting.
Frugoli said some of the multiple numbers initially appeared to be attached to a company called Ethiopia Communication, but since then they have been transferred to a Chicago-based messaging company.
"It’s horrifying that someone would go so far to win an election at any cost, including using Russian-like artificial intelligence to deceive voters," he said in an email. "I hope that it stops immediately."
The texts were sent Saturday, and Zollinger and Frugoli’s campaigns quickly posted screenshots taken by their supporters on Facebook. Cook then posted a Facebook video saying he supports Idaho teachers.
“I am amazed that my opponent would be opposed to our local teachers and would make such horrible accusations about them, and also accuse our teachers of being robots,” Cook said.
“They’re clearly not real teachers, but he knew about them and was defending them,” Frugoli replied.
However, Cook says neither he nor his campaign had anything to do with the texts. In a Facebook video Wednesday, he called the implication "something that came out of the Democrat Party playbook that was written by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff."
“Neither I nor my campaign team have been involved with any campaign texting, and I have certainly not colluded with the Russians,” Cook said. “My supporters do not own a text messaging company. I believe this is an effort to deflect the attention from his floundering campaign.”
In an interview, Cook suggested Frugoli wants to distract from a recent story about two former employees of White Pine Charter School receiving more than $50,000 in bonuses and payments that weren't properly recorded in school board minutes. Frugoli used to be school board chairman and authorized some of the payments, according to Idaho Education News.
"There’s some bad press about him right now with the charter school," Cook said. "He’s got to deflect it somehow."
Frugoli told Idaho Education News and the Post Register he was "extremely upset to learn that members of the White Pine Charter School admin had lied to me and other board members in order enrich themselves." Current board Chairwoman EmmaLee Robinson has also defended Frugoli, saying that, while she couldn't say much due to the ongoing investigation, his "only involvement in this investigation has been to help and serve our community, school, and police."