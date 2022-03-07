The city of Idaho Falls has annexed the vacant 55-acre lot north of Community Park and given it an initial zoning designation that nearby residents say is incompatible with the surrounding area.
Several people stood to speak about the property during an Idaho Falls City Council meeting Feb. 24, offering approval for the annexation but expressing concerns about the zoning designation, which would allow multifamily dwellings to be constructed next to a single-family residential neighborhood.
“It’s just going to ruin that area,” Desert Drive resident Dan West said. “This is quite the change.”
The R2 zoning designation, which was applied to the east side of the property in question, was designed to accommodate “smaller lots and dwellings, more compact and dense residential development and higher volumes of vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” according to Idaho Falls, with principal uses including one-, two-, three- and four-dwelling units.
Craig Avenue resident Michael Cummins asked that the city provide a “buffer” between the higher-density dwellings and the single-family neighborhood to the east.
“That’s a lot of people,” he said. “Give us that live in the area some space to feel like we’re not just being overwhelmed by this property.”
Idaho Falls Community Development Director Brad Cramer said the R2 designation “is actually seen as a transition zone,” allowing only 17 units per acre, as opposed to high-density areas that are able to accommodate up to 35 units per acre.
He also noted that the 17-unit limit is rarely achieved in R2 zones due to the parking and landscaping requirements Idaho Falls imposes on new developments.
“Parking and landscaping eat up a lot of the land, which limits the true amount of density that can be built,” he said.
Based on the size of the R2 portion of the property, developer Bracken Atkinson agreed that it would be “virtually impossible to do 17 (units) per acre.”
It would also be “extremely cost-prohibitive” to construct three-story buildings in that area, he said, pointing to the city’s setback requirements for taller structures.
“(We’re) trying to put a transition buffer here with the R2 zone,” Atkinson said. “Our request (is) to have a buffer between us and the neighbors there.”
Details later
The west side of the property will be zoned Limited Commercial, meaning it can accommodate retail services as well as residential homes that align with the city’s R3A zoning designation.
Imagining “gas stations and commercial (businesses) right across from Community Park,” West said he opposed the LC designation as well.
“We’ve taken a beautiful park there and we’re just going to kind of mess it up,” he said. “(I was) hoping the city would do something with green space across from Community Park.”
The city council will consider the details of proposed development at a later date, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said, inviting the residents in the room to “be part of shaping” that portion of the process, especially if they are “apprehensive about what is to come.”
Atkinson said he is “still deciding how much commercial, how much retail (and) how much residential” construction he will propose for the site, but he does plan to conduct a traffic study in the area and implement any infrastructure enhancements the city requests as part of the development.
“We look forward to … getting to the next step where we can answer some of these questions (from) the citizens,” he said.
‘Embrace density’
After hearing from the public, every member of the city council expressed support for the annexation and initial zoning designation for the property, which has the potential to become a “classic area where people could walk to a major grocery store,” Councilman Jim Francis said.
“We’re not really a walkable, livable community in Idaho Falls,” Francis said. “We’re not going to get better unless we start being creative with things like this.”
Councilman John Radford agreed that the development could become an “amazing, walkable center for people to live in,” encouraging the community to “embrace density” in Idaho Falls.
“I think that we sometimes forget that density can solve a lot of problems,” he said. “As communities have to grow, and as we progress, density has to be part of our conversation, and I am going to be very supportive of density going forward in a market that needs options. … We need that choice.”
He imagined a resident who works on 17th Street, lives alone, and wants to be able to walk to work.
That person is not looking for a 2,500-square-foot, single-family, detached home, Radford said.
“They want to live with neighbors, they want density (and they) have a right to have a place to live … in our community,” Radford said. “Not everything should look like single-family homes. So I’m super supportive of this.”