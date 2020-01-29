BOISE — County party legislative district committees would effectively have the power to fill legislative vacancies, if a bill introduced Wednesday becomes law.
Under current code, if there is a vacancy, the legislative district committee for the party to which the former lawmaker belonged sends three names to the governor, ranked in order of preference, and he picks from among them. The governor can, and has several times over the past few years, picked someone who was not the committee's first choice.
The bill, which is being carried by Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, would say the committee only needs to send one name to the governor. If the governor doesn't appoint the person the committee recommends, that person would take office after 15 days anyway.
"There is no fiscal impact," Moon told the House State Affairs Committee. "This is just a matter of giving a voice to the legislative districts and the people who serve on these county ... committees."
The state Republican Central Committee passed a resolution endorsing this change at its winter meeting earlier this month. Bonneville County Republicans had proposed it, with one of their complaints being that former Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter filled two vacancies in 2017 with the candidate who wasn't the first choice of their committee.
Twice in 2017 Mark Fuller, who is the chairman of the Bonneville County Central Committee, was the first choice of District 33 Republicans for a vacant Senate and House seat, respectively. Otter passed him over in favor of Tony Potts and Barbara Ehardt, respectively. Gov. Brad Little did the same thing Tuesday in filling a vacant house seat in northern Idaho, skipping the local committee's top two choices in favor of Tim Remington.
The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing later, with just Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, opposing its introduction.