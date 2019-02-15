BOISE — A bill was introduced Friday to require legal notices to be published only once in a newspaper and also add an online posting requirement.
Sponsored by Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, the bill would eliminate the current requirement that a notice be published in print two to five times. It also would require all public notices to be published online.
Newspapers could charge up to $20 for an online notice. The rate for print notices, which depends on the length of the notice, wouldn't change.
The House State Affairs Committee voted to introduce the bill with Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs, casting the only "No" vote. This clears the way for a full hearing later.
The Newspaper Association of Idaho already runs a website where it publishes all public notices. Its archives go back a couple of years; Raybould's bill would require that notices stay online for a minimum of four weeks, and says newspapers would have to publish notices online using a platform that is free to access. Notices also would have to be published in print once, in the next edition of the area's newspaper, and the print notice would be required to include the website address where the notices can be found online.
The law requires publication in a newspaper of notices of things such as municipal meetings, budgets and bids and some legal actions.
Lawmakers in numerous states, including Idaho, have proposed bills in recent years to reduce or eliminate requirements to print public notices and move more of them online. Former Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, proposed a bill last year, which the State Affairs committee rejected, to end the publication requirement entirely and just let government agencies publish notices on their individual websites. Local governments often support these efforts while newspaper groups usually oppose them.
“I fail to see how limiting the public’s right to know is good policy," said Jeremy Pisca, executive director of the Newspaper Association of Idaho. "Idaho has a longstanding practice of publishing notice in multiple locations and with frequency. We ought to try to reach citizens in as many ways as possible — rather than finding ways to bury notice."
Raybould said there would be a transition period, but that over time people would get used to looking for legal notices online. She said she had talked to the Newspaper Association of Idaho, the Association of Idaho Cities and the Idaho Association of Counties about the bill and none of them were particularly happy about it. Some thought it went too far, others not far enough.
“I make no bones about it, this is a compromise proposal that’s in front of you,” she said.