BOISE — One small piece of a controversial bill from 2019 to tighten the process to get an initiative on the ballot was resurrected on Wednesday.
Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, introduced a bill into the Senate State Affairs Committee to require voter initiatives to come with a fiscal impact statement. Lodge said it would help voters be better informed about an initiative's potential impact.
“We want this to be on the petitions, and we want this to be on the ballot so people know what the cost of the initiatives is going to be," Lodge said.
The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing later, although Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said she had reservations.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, put the bill together. If it passes, it wouldn't take effect until July 1, so it wouldn't affect any of the initiative petitions currently circulating, which have an April 30 signature-gathering deadline to get on the November 2020 ballot.
One of the most contentious fights of the 2019 session was over two bills that, in addition to requiring a fiscal impact statement for initiatives, would have significantly raised both the number of signatures needed to get an initiative on the ballot and the number of legislative districts from which they would have to come. Coming shortly after voters had passed Medicaid expansion over the wishes of many Republican lawmakers, opponents of the bills cast them as an attack on the process motivated by that vote. Lawmakers passed the bills, but Gov. Brad Little vetoed them.
While no bills have come forward this year to raise the signature thresholds, legislation to require a fiscal impact statement was expected. House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, said repeatedly at town halls during the 2019 interim that he supports the idea.