BOISE — A proposal to require owner's consent before a city can annex farmland has been introduced into the Legislature, the first of what is expected to be a number of bills this year seeking to limit Idaho cities' annexation powers.
The proposed bill, sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, says agricultural parcels larger than 5 acres cannot be annexed without the owner's written permission, "regardless of whether it is surrounded or bounded on all sides by lands within a city."
Idaho is one of the few states that allows “forced annexations” in some circumstances. A city can annex enclaves of fewer than 100 parcels without the consent of the landowners.
A couple of recent annexations by the city of Idaho Falls have led to objections from some affected residents. Moyle said he expects more annexations as the 2020 Census approaches and cities seek to increase their populations to qualify for more federal aid over the ensuing decade. Middleton and Idaho Falls, he said, have been particularly active with annexations.
"They ought to be ashamed of themselves," he said.
The House Local Government Committee voted unanimously to introduce Moyle's bill, clearing the way for a hearing later. Moyle said to look out for more annexation-related bills.
"There will be more to come," Moyle said. "We've got to fix this. ... In my opinion, it's an abuse of power."
One such bill is being prepared by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, and would require a vote of the people in the affected area before an annexation could take place. Zollinger said he plans to meet with Idaho Falls city officials next week to discuss his proposal. While the language hasn't been finalized, Zollinger said it will likely require two-thirds voter support for an annexation.
Idaho Falls annexed 424 acres in 2018, of which 245 acres were owner-initiated annexations and the other 179 were city-initiated, said Community Development Services Director Brad Cramer. Most of the city-initiated ones, he said, were of parcels that have city utility services. About half the time, he said, there was a written annexation agreement; the other half there wasn't, although the fact that they accepted city utilities makes them eligible for annexation under Idaho law.
A couple of annexations in 2018 led to protests from landowners who worried about their taxes going up, including the annexation of about 90 acres around Lincoln Road approved by the City Council in August and the still-pending annexation of 98 parcels west of Interstate 15 and near Skyline High School. Zollinger has said he is preparing his bill in response to concerns he heard from west side homeowners.
Some annexations Middleton proposed last year have also been controversial, including a proposal to annex and eventually rezone 300 acres of farmland. Last August, the City Council backed off an annexation plan covering more than 1,200 residences, the Idaho Press reported.
Out of the 206 parcels Idaho Falls has annexed over the past three years, Cramer said, all but 14 had city utilities. These exceptions, he said, were mostly parcels surrounded by the city.
"The vast majority of what we're doing is really about cleaning up those utility extensions, although there are some things that make sense along the way to pick up as well," Cramer said.
Cramer said the city likely wouldn't oppose Moyle's bill, saying Idaho Falls has also tried to avoid annexing farmland. He said he is trying to set up a meeting with Zollinger and Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, to discuss his views on their proposal.
Cramer said he understands the concerns of people who want to limit annexation, but he defended Idaho Falls' use of it. He said he hopes that if the law changes "cities around Idaho that are trying to be thoughtful and rational about this don't get caught in the crossfire."