Congress China

From left are Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, Tong Yi, a human rights activist, H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, and Matthew Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser to President Donald Trump, are sworn in as a special House committee dedicated to countering China holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON — A special House committee dedicated to countering China began its work Tuesday with a prime-time hearing in which the panel's chairman called on lawmakers to act with urgency and framed the competition between the U.S. and China as "an existential struggle over what life will look like in the 21st century."

While some critics have expressed concern the hearings could escalate U.S.-Chinese tensions, lawmakers sought to demonstrate unity and the panel's top Democrat made clear that he doesn't want a "clash of civilizations" but a durable peace.


