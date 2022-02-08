A new development in Ammon will connect Curlew Drive with John Adams Parkway north of C-A-L Ranch.
Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti identified the area as one where connectivity is “desperately needed for our community” in his 2022 State of the City address.
He was referring to the progress being made in Ammon’s 1st Street Urban Renewal District, which was formed two years ago to attract development to the area between Hitt Road and Ammon Road.
“I believe that it will turn out to be one of the best commercial and mixed-use developments in the city when it is built out,” Coletti said.
The Ammon City Council approved the final plat and development agreement for the Curlew Bend multi-use project last month.
The agreement requires the developer to extend Curlew Drive and John Adams Parkway to the development site, which must include at least 10,000 square feet of commercial space.
The developer also must allow for second-story construction that could accommodate up to 10,000 additional square feet of commercial space.
The number of residential dwelling units that can be incorporated in the development is capped at 61, and the developer must dedicate $480 for every residential unit to “parks and open space improvements within the general vicinity.”
The parcel covers almost 4.5 acres of land and will include one commercial lot, one common lot and 60 townhome units with individual lots sized at about 13.5 units per acre, according to a memo from city staff.
The application was presented by Mike Reynolds of Curlew Townhomes and Caden Fuhriman of Horrocks Engineering, the memo states.
Brick Estates
The Ammon City Council approved another final plat and development agreement last month, this one for the Brick Estates, which will be located just west of Mountain Valley Elementary School.
The parcel covers about 4.5 acres and includes 11 buildable lots, according to city staff.
Eric Burke of Brick Development LLC said the subdivision will be built using modular homes that were constructed in 2011 and sent to North Dakota to be part of a “man camp” that never materialized.
“They got installed and put in but never used,” Burke said. “Due to the downturn up there we ended up purchasing those, and our intent is to bring them in, completely renovate them, and convert them (into) single-family dwellings.”
Plans for the development include a roadway called Richardson Loop that divides the property north to south, with six lots to the west and five lots to the east.
The homes on the five east-side lots will face Richardson Loop, meaning their backyards will be adjacent to Princess Drive, which runs between the new development and the school. The layout prompted the council to include a new special condition in the Brick Estates development agreement requiring the developer to construct a 6-foot vinyl fence along Princess Drive to encourage pedestrians — particularly students — not to walk through those backyards.
The application was presented by Burke as well as Steve Ellsworth of Ellsworth and Associates