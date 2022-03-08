Subsidized microtransit rides may be available for public use by the end of May in Idaho Falls, city officials heard this week.
The Idaho Falls City Council is tentatively scheduled to consider a contract with a third-party microtransit provider March 31.
If the contract is approved, the company will be required to offer microtransit services in Idaho Falls within eight weeks.
“It will be just in time for kids to get out of school and summertime to hit,” Idaho Falls City Council President Michelle Ziel-Dingman said during a work session Monday.
Ziel-Dingman is the chairwoman of the Greater Idaho Falls Transit Board of Directors, which will “act in an advisory capacity” as the microtransit pilot program develops locally.
The city’s new — and first — transit coordinator, Kade Marquez, will be responsible for implementing the program.
The Idaho native was hired last week, and Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen introduced him to the council during Monday’s meeting.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” Fredericksen said. “(We’re) excited with the skill set he brings to the city and also his passion for transit. It really kind of shone through in the interview process.”
Ziel-Dingman was able to participate in the final round of interviews for the transit coordinator position, and she said she was “very much impressed” with Marquez.
“He brought really good ideas to the table from the get-go,” she said.
He was also able to give her “serious details” about the three companies that responded to the city’s request for microtransit service proposals.
The preferred company, Downtowner LLC, also provides microtransit services in Jackson, Wyoming, a town that is “very close” to Idaho Falls, Ziel-Dingman pointed out.
“They know this market,” she said. “They’ve been here. They understand … what we’re looking at. (We’re) going to be in good hands, particularly under Kade.”
The city’s new microtransit program will allow users to schedule on-demand rides in multi-passenger vehicles, either online or by phone. The system is expected to operate within city limits, with seven vehicles offering rides for 14 hours per day, six days per week.
A one-way base fare is estimated at $1.50, council minutes state, but Councilman John Radford pointed out that the initial rate is subsidized by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money.
The Idaho Transportation Department received almost $4.2 million in CARES Act funding to cover the first two years of the microtransit program, and Radford wondered whether fares would go up “dramatically” after that.
Ziel-Dingman said the program is designed to be “pretty financially sound” for the next four years, but she agreed with Radford that “it is very important that we communicate (that) the pricing … is as affordable as possible, even if that’s in the short term as we want people to experience this.”
Council minutes indicate the microtransit program will require a local match of about $850,000 to continue running after two years.
Marquez will be responsible for finding that funding.
'Way of the future'
Radford also asked about the potential for electric vehicles to be included in the microtransit fleet.
“Yes, the way of the future is definitely electrification of vehicles,” Marquez responded. “We’re seeing that a lot faster than maybe any of us would have ever imagined.”
The limiting factor in this case, he said, will be the availability of larger electric vehicles.
“It’s a matter of getting the right size vehicle to supply the public with the essential services that they need,” Marquez said. “That definitely needs to be addressed.”
All vehicles in the microtransit system will be wheelchair accessible, Marquez said, with drivers trained to offer “door-to-door” service, especially when transporting people to medical appointments.
The city’s request for microtransit service proposals asked that the provider’s software platform feature trip planning, booking and payment tools that let customers schedule and cancel trips, request additional assistance, ask questions, make complaints, request refunds and receive general support.
Drivers must “assist elderly users from the door of their home … to the door of the vehicle,” the request states, including “helping senior citizens or disabled (people) enter and exit the vehicle, assisting with bags and with stairs, as necessary.”
The service will cost less for shared trips, and drivers will accommodate walk-up riders and cash payments “to ensure equitable access for low-income customers and customers without bank accounts,” according to the request.
The third-party provider also will be responsible for outreach, marketing and consumer education, which will be “critical to service adoption among transit customers as transit has not been operating for almost three years,” the request states.
The city’s previous public transit system — a bus service with regularly scheduled routes — closed in 2019 after a failed audit, according to published reports.
The merits of microtransit
The American Public Transportation Association says transit agencies throughout the country are implementing microtransit programs that “improve the rider’s experience by operating small-scale, on-demand public transit services.”
“Microtransit has a lot of merit, and a lot of people in the community will benefit from the project,” Marquez said in a press release. “It will be a modern service providing clean and friendly door-to-door service. I see myself using microtransit to get to work once it goes live.”
Marquez spent the past decade working in the private transportation sector, according to the release. He has maintained a residence in Idaho Falls since the early 2000s and says the city “has always been my home — and my family’s goal is to always keep it that way.”
“A big decision in joining the city for me was wanting to contribute to the place where I live,” Marquez said in the release. “I know as we provide this service it will provide independence at an affordable cost for those in our community who may not have reliable transportation.”