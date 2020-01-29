BOISE — A new version of a bill to align the party registration deadlines for a presidential primary with those for other primary elections was introduced Wednesday.
The main change, said sponsor Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, is that this version doesn't contain an "emergency clause," meaning it will take effect on the normal date of July 1 and thus wouldn't be in effect in time to influence registration deadlines in the upcoming March 2020 presidential primary.
"So that effectively will allow people to change from Democrat to Republican back and forth, right up until the time you vote," Ricks said. "However, this legislation will fix that moving forward."
The bill would set the deadline for voters to either register with the party of their choice or make sure they are unaffiliated for a presidential primary at the candidate filing deadline, which is three months before the election. A similar requirement exists for other primaries in Idaho. Unaffiliated voters would still be able to affiliate (if the party requires it) at the polls and vote in the presidential primary of their choice.
However, since the original version would have gone into effect as soon as the governor signed it, one criticism was that it was unfair since that deadline has already passed. Ricks said the new version would give Democrats who are currently registered Republicans time to change their affiliation.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said he would probably still vote against the bill, but he voted to introduce it, saying it was an improvement.
"The legal problem of so many people already registered and possibly having their registrations nullified, which was in the other bill, is not in this bill," he said.
Idaho created a separate March presidential primary in 2015. However, the bill didn't include any language on registration deadlines, meaning that currently people who are registered to one party are able to switch at the polls and vote in another party's presidential primary, which is not possible for the primaries for other offices held in May.