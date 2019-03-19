BOISE — A bill to put some regulations on Idaho bail enforcement agents for the first time is headed to the House floor.
The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously last week, made it out of the House Judiciary Committee on a unanimous vote Tuesday.
Lawmakers have been discussing regulating the bail enforcement industry for the past few years, partly in response to a couple of high-profile incidents involving bounty hunters, including one in Ammon in 2015 where a bounty hunter shot and killed a fugitive after the man pulled a gun on the bounty hunter.
Bail enforcement agents, or bounty hunters, apprehend people who have been released on bond after being arrested and flee. This year's bill represents negotiations between industry and law enforcement groups, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and other stakeholders such as the Department of Insurance, Idaho Sheriffs Association lobbyist Michael Kane told the committee.
"This is truly a collegial bill," he said. "We strive for perfection, and I think we've finally reached that point."
The bill sets some requirements for bounty hunters, such as they must be over 18, a citizen or legal resident of the United States, not be a fugitive from justice and, if carrying a weapon, allowed to do so under state and federal law. It also requires bounty hunters to wear an identifying badge and to notify the county sheriff before making a "planned apprehension" such as raiding someone's home.
Kane said several times that, while most bounty hunters in Idaho are responsible, the regulations also would apply to out-of-state bounty hunters coming into Idaho to find someone.
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue testified in favor of the bill, telling the committee about a couple of recent incidents in his county involving bounty hunters that ended in gunfire, including one where the bounty hunters faced criminal charges after firing on a fleeing car being driven by the suspect's sister, who Donahue said was unaware of her brother's criminal activity.
"The bullets strike the vehicle and miraculously did not strike the young woman, who was completely innocent in this case," Donahue said.
Donahue said requiring bail agents to wear a badge and let police know if they are planning to apprehend someone would ensure police know what is happening if they get called to the scene of an incident.
"This is very, very good legislation, and I would hope that the bad actors that we all know, in every box there's a bad one, that they comply to these new regulations," he said.