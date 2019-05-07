A fire district in Custer County and senior citizens in Bear Lake County are among the beneficiaries of the latest round of Idaho Community Development Block Grant awards.
Gov. Brad Little announced the latest recipients of the grants Tuesday, including nine public facilities awards that will benefit public safety and infrastructure projects, two senior center awards and three downtown revitalization grants, plus one rural community block grant to the city of Orofino for a business park expansion.
In eastern Idaho, the North Custer County Rural Fire District is getting $500,000 to help cover the cost of building a new fire station in Challis. And Bear Lake County is getting $150,000 to upgrade its senior center.
“Idaho Commerce is focused on helping our communities and their citizens improve their local infrastructure and quality of life,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said in a statement. “(Community Development Block Grant) and (Rural Community Block Grant) awards expand opportunities for Idaho communities to succeed and thrive, improving the state’s overall economic health.”
The grants are reviewed by the Department of Commerce's Economic Advisory Council and the governor gives final approval. The Community Development Block Grant Program is administered by the state and funded with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development money, while the state-funded Rural Community Block Grant program was created by the Legislature in 2001 to provide funds to rural areas to support economic expansion and job creation.