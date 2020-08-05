There's a good chance this November election will feature high turnout, a lot more mail-in voting and fewer in-person voting sites than previous ones.
At the end of this month, voters in some school districts will have the option of voting in-person for the first in-person vote since the presidential primaries in early March, before the first confirmed coronavirus case in the state of Idaho. And Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday he plans to call a special legislative session that will start on Aug. 24 and grapple with a number of coronavirus-related topics, including administration of the November elections.
"Governor Little is continuing to evaluate the best way to hold safe, fair elections in Idaho in the wake of COVID-19," said spokeswoman Marissa Morrison. "There are ongoing discussions with the Secretary of State and legislative leadership about the best course of action. He remains committed to upholding the dignity of Idaho’s democratic process though free and fair elections."
School districts in nine counties in Idaho are holding levy or bond votes on Aug. 25, including Madison School District 321 and West Jefferson School District 253. Polling places will be open in those districts on the 25th and are expected to be open statewide in November. However, when Idahoans were requesting ballots for the May primary, which was conducted entirely by absentee ballot due to concerns about coronavirus and which ended up seeing higher-than-usual turnout, many also asked for absentee ballots for August and November.
"I don't expect there's going to be very heavy foot traffic at the polls for the August election," said Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock, who added that with the number of absentee ballots that have been requested, the August school elections could see higher turnout than usual.
"It's really more of a challenge for November than it's going to be for August," Hancock said. "It's pretty easy to socially distance when not many people are coming through."
According to a nationwide poll taken in mid-July by Northeastern, Harvard, Rutgers and Northwestern universities, just 9% of Idaho respondents said they voted by mail in 2016 but 66% said they plan to in 2020. In Bonneville County, 13,414 people have already asked for absentee ballots for November, said Elections Supervisor Brenda Prudent.
"We had a good percent of those actually requested back in May, in the eventuality (polls were still closed)," she said.
Current absentee ballot requests represent almost 30% of the 45,024 people who voted in Bonneville County in the 2016 presidential election and almost 69% of the 19,540 who voted in May.
"We expect it to be a record turnout," Prudent said.
Hancock said about 40% of the number of people he expects to vote in November have already requested an absentee ballot, a number he expects to go up as the election gets closer.
"The plan right now is to hold an election in the way that we usually do, although again, I expect there's going to be a lot more absentee voting going on because so many voters have already put those requests in through those earlier requests at the earlier elections," he said.
Bonneville County election officials are already thinking about ways to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus when people vote. Prudent said hand sanitizer will be available and people will be asked to wear masks and, if they can, bring their own black or blue ballpoint pens to mark their ballots.
"We're going to do everything we can to be prepared to meet the needs out there, to keep it sanitized and safe as much as we can," she said.
One worry is that fewer people will be willing to work the polls than in years past, a problem lawmakers may address by, among other steps, reducing the number of polling places. Lawmakers on the House and Senate State Affairs committees met Wednesday to recommend legislation to be discussed during the upcoming special session. One is a bill to let counties reduce the number of polling places for the November election only. The proposal being considered would require one polling place per legislative district within a county and also say no voter who normally votes at a polling place (some very rural voters have been voting by mail regularly for years anyway) can be more than 25 miles from one. It would also let people vote at any polling place in their county rather than having to go to a specific one for their precinct.
"It effectively ensures that every town, regardless of its population, will likely end up with a voting center," said Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane.
Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto told lawmakers he emailed about 450 prior poll workers and only 22 responded saying they were still interested in working.
"That's not enough poll workers to man the six polling locations I'm going to have open for the August school elections," he said. "That's my fear in November."
The situation in Bonneville County doesn’t appear to be quite as dire, although Prudent said they could use more volunteers.
“A lot of them (previous poll workers) we’ve had respond. … Others are concerned, or they have members of their family or small children they’re a little bit concerned with,” she said. “But we’ve got a good share of them that are responding.”
Lawmakers on Wednesday also discussed other ways of making sure polling places are adequately staffed, such as using federal coronavirus relief money to pay poll workers more or mobilizing the National Guard to have them staff the polls.