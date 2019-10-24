Former atomic and U.S. Department of Energy workers are invited to a National Day of Remembrance Celebration in Idaho Falls on Friday.
The celebration, which will feature a flag ceremony, lunch, raffle prizes and music, is being hosted by Nuclear Care Partners, an organization that helps former atomic workers who have developed serious illnesses claim the federal benefits to which they are entitled. It will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive.
The event is free for former nuclear workers and their families. People can RSVP by calling Nuclear Care Partners at 208-715-3025.
The U.S. Senate established Oct. 30 as the National Day of Remembrance for Nuclear Weapons Workers in 2009. Nuclear Care Partners hosts similar events around the country around Oct. 30 every year.
“We look forward to hosting this celebration each year,” Josh Ashby, Nuclear Care Partners' community outreach manager, said in a statement. “The National Day of Remembrance is our pinnacle event which allows us to bring together former workers to honor them for their service and sacrifice to our country, and to remember those who have passed on due to illnesses suffered from workplace exposure so many years ago.”