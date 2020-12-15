The company developing small nuclear reactors that it plans to build near Idaho Falls has inked a deal with a crane company that will help support the project.
The Portland-based NuScale Power has finalized a deal with Sarens USA, a crane retail, heavy lifting and engineered transport company, to provide heavy crane supply for construction, engineering and transportation planning for the project. Sarens also will be the main heavy hauler that will get the reactors to their site, NuScale said in a news release.
About three dozen cities and power systems, mostly in Utah but also in neighboring states, are part of Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems' plan to build 12 small reactors, producing 720 megawatts of power, at the U.S. Department of Energy site west of Idaho Falls.
Supporters of the Carbon Free Power Project see it as a key part of a clean energy future that could particularly benefit eastern Idaho and be a game-changer worldwide if small modular reactors come into greater use, while opponents have raised concerns about rising costs, federal spending on the project and the risk to local ratepayers if it doesn't work out. Although a few of the participating cities dropped out of the project earlier this year when they had a window to do so before approving the project's revised budget, things are still moving forward and the reactors are expected to be operational by 2029. NuScale is building the reactors; its design was approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission in August.
Sarens has also agreed to provide "a long-term investment in NuScale, signaling a growing commitment from a major global strategic player as an investment partner," NuScale said. The Fluor Corporation, which is the majority investor in NuScale, also will use Sarens for construction site cranes. Sarens will also be supporting assembly work for the development of the reactors. The agreement says work with Sarens will start over the next six months.
“We are proud to collaborate with and welcome investment from Sarens, yet another great global company that recognizes the value of our groundbreaking technology,” said NuScale Chairman and CEO John Hopkins. “Sarens’ expertise in engineering, heavy haul and heavy lifting will be invaluable as we work towards the construction phase of our first plant in Idaho and begin to build our revolutionary power plant technology. We look forward to working with them in this exciting new venture towards the commercialization of America’s first (small modular reactor).”
Sarens CEO Wim Sarens said he is honored to work with NuScale.
"Sarens firmly supports a well-diversified green energy mix for the world’s future energy demands," he said. "Our dedicated U.S.-based, Sarens Nuclear and Industrial Services team draws upon many years of experience in the U.S. nuclear industry. We are confident Sarens international footprint and experience will be instrumental in supporting NuScale’s global strategy."