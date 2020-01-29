BOISE — A bill to opt Idaho out of daylight saving time is headed to the full House.
Whether it will pass, though, remains to be seen. A couple of members of the House State Affairs Committee who voted to advance the bill said they still have concerns about how it could affect Idaho's commerce with other states, some of which are considering time zone changes of their own.
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, who is sponsoring the bill, said changing the clock twice a year has been shown to lead to an increase in traffic accidents and deaths and medical conditions such as strokes as well as aggravate seasonal affective disorder — a type of depression triggered by low exposure to sunlight.
"The point of this … is to protect the health and safety of the citizens of our state," Zito told the committee.
Northern Idaho is part of the Pacific Time Zone, and one of the reasons Zito's bill to opt out of daylight saving time failed in 2019 is that it would have led northern Idaho, which is closely tied to the Spokane area, would have become part of a different time zone than neighboring Washington.
Since then, Washington has passed a law to make daylight saving time permanent there, but unlike just opting out, which a state legislature can do, Congress needs to approve it so it can take effect and hasn't yet. Sen. Steve. Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, introduced a bill into the Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday to switch northern Idaho to permanent daylight saving time if and when it is implemented in Washington.
Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, voted to move Zito’s bill out of committee but said he has concerns about it and wanted to make sure it wouldn’t result in northern Idaho and Spokane, Wash., being in different time zones.
The panel’s three Democrats and Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, voted against the bill. Hartgen said more of the constituents she has heard from support making daylight saving time permanent instead.
“I’m hoping that bill might come forward too,” she said.
Zito said Idaho and neighboring states have been talking about getting rid of daylight saving time for years, and it is time for someone to take action.
“We should take that first affirmative step and make this happen to look out for our citizens,” she said.