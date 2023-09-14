The Open Primaries Initiative is making political waves across the state.
Former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and his wife Lori signed the petition during a press conference Wednesday at the Idaho Capitol. In Bonneville County, the signature drive to place the measure on the ballot officially kicked off on Saturday. Otter was governor from 2007 to 2019.
“The right to vote is one of the most precious rights that Americans have,” Otter said. “Every registered voter should have the right to weigh in on choosing our leaders. Independents, including a lot of military veterans, have been excluded from having their say because of the closed GOP primary.”
The initiative would create an open, nonpartisan primary election where all voters could participate, including Republicans, Democrats and independents, according to Reclaim Idaho, the group spearheading the measure.
If it is placed on the ballot and approved by voters, the initiative would allow voters to select their top candidate during the primary election. The top four candidates from the primary would then advance to the general election in November, which would operate under a ranked-choice voting system. Voters could select their top candidate and would have the option to rank additional candidates “in order of preference.”
“The votes are counted in successive rounds, and the candidate receiving the fewest votes in each round is eliminated,” the initiative petition states. “A vote for an eliminated candidate will transfer to the voter’s next-highest-ranked active candidate. The candidate with the most votes in the final round wins.”
If any candidate receives more than 50% of the votes in the general election, he or she is automatically declared the winner.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, Idaho primaries have been closed since 2011 when a law was passed requiring voters to register with a political party in order to vote in that party’s primary. Each party has the option to submit a written request to the Secretary of State to allow additional voters, such as unaffiliated or voters registered with another party, to participate.
“I was strongly opposed to closing the primary when Kirk Sullivan was removed as party chair in Sandpoint in 2008 and the party decided to move toward closing the primary,” Otter said. “It was a big mistake on both counts.”
The initiative is strongly opposed by the Idaho Republican Party.
“It is crucial to reject the divisive rhetoric that Butch Otter uses, attempting to label the grassroots of the party and the IDGOP leadership as radical extremists,” the Idaho Republican Party said in a statement Wednesday, calling the measure “a radical leftist push for ranked choice voting and a blanket top-4 primary in Idaho.”
The statement said ranked-choice voting is opposed by the national and state GOP party organizations.
However, in Idaho the initiative has attracted bipartisan support from Republican, Democrat and independent voters alike.
The issue highlights a significant rift in the Idaho GOP between some past elected officials and current party leadership.
Former Republican Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives Bruce Newcomb released a statement Wednesday reiterating his support for the measure.
“The initiative is the only way I know of that can break the extremist stranglehold on the Republican Party,” Newcomb wrote. “It will give reasonable, pragmatic Republicans the means to take back their party. All voters will be able to participate in primary elections and all office-seekers will have to appeal to a broad range of voters, instead of just a narrow, extreme base.
“The closed Republican primary has handed control of legislative seats to a small clique of political bosses. It has hollowed out the ranks of traditional problem-solving Republicans in both houses of the Legislature.”
The initiative requires 62,895 signatures in order to be placed on the November 2024 ballot, equivalent to 6% of registered voters who participated in the last general election, said Reclaim Idaho Field Director Abi Sanford. The petition must reach the 6% threshold in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.
In District 33, which encompasses Idaho Falls, the initiative needs 1,480 signatures to qualify the district, and District 32, western Bonneville County, requires 1,545 signatures, Sanford said.
“Already at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, we’ve collected over 1,000 signatures,” said Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville Saturday at Kate Curley Park.
Idaho Falls resident Thane Kindred signed the petition at the event.
“I support this initiative because I want to take power away from party elites that exercise that power in partisan primaries, and I want to give that power to the people of Idaho because this is a government of the people, by the people and for the people,” Kindred said.
Tired of the shady evangelical Bolsheviks? All freedom loving voters need to sign this initiative.
