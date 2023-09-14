The Open Primaries Initiative is making political waves across the state.

Former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and his wife Lori signed the petition during a press conference Wednesday at the Idaho Capitol. In Bonneville County, the signature drive to place the measure on the ballot officially kicked off on Saturday. Otter was governor from 2007 to 2019.


100 grit
100 grit

Tired of the shady evangelical Bolsheviks? All freedom loving voters need to sign this initiative.

