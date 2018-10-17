Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has endorsed a longtime lawmaker who lost the May primary but has launched a write-in bid to keep his seat.
The three-term Republican governor, who is stepping down after this year, said Wednesday he is backing Tom Loertscher. Loertscher, a Bone resident who is chairman of the House State Affairs Committee, lost the Republican primary for the District 32B House seat to challenger Chad Christensen.
"I have decided to take this unprecedented step because I firmly believe that the Idaho Legislature needs Tom's experience and wisdom," Otter said in a statement. "We will be facing a number of critical issues these next few years, and, with the retirement of a number of experienced hands, Tom's depth and leadership is more vital than ever."
Otter pointed to Medicaid expansion as one of those issues. He said there is "probably no one in the Legislature" who knows more about how Medicaid works. Otter also said he was "mindful of the fact that most voters did not participate in the primary" — Christensen beat Loertscher by 139 votes out of 6,451 cast, in a district with a little more than 24,000 voters.
"If the people approve Prop 2 this fall, we're going to need Tom's expertise in crafting something that will work for people who need help — as well as the taxpayers," Otter said.
Christensen said he wasn't surprised by Otter's endorsement.
“In my opinion, it’s the establishment backing the establishment and I’m just for the … people in my district,” he said.
Christensen said the write-in campaign is “a little bit insulting to the voters."
"In my opinion it's kind of an entitlement issue ... He's lost touch with reality (and) with his constituents for quite a while,” Christensen said.
Loertscher said he was "humbled" by Otter's support.
"He and I agree that the next couple years in the Legislature will present serious challenges," Loertscher said. "I am running because I believe I can still make a valuable contribution. The families of (southeastern) Idaho deserve to have a person who can be effective at fighting for them."
Christensen will be the only name on the ballot for the seat. However, he is facing write-in challenges from Loertscher and Ralph Mossman, a Driggs city councilman who is backed by the Democrats.
As chairman of the committee that hears bills on controversial topics such as guns and abortion, Loertscher has helped influence which bills and issues get heard and which don't. Christensen said this spring he was motivated to run because he didn't like that Loertscher was blocking some bills, particularly a castle doctrine/stand your ground bill that had support from further-right Republicans but that Loertscher held in favor of a less expansive version that ultimately became law.
District 32 wraps around the southeastern corner of the state, including eastern Bonneville plus Teton, Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida counties.