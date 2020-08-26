BOISE — Ammon Bundy was arrested at the Capitol by Idaho State Police for the second day in a row on Wednesday.
Police removed Bundy, a political activist who lives in Emmett, from the Senate gallery around 11:30 a.m., shortly after the Senate had adjourned for lunch. According to two witnesses who were still in the gallery about 15 minutes later, Bundy had been in the Senate gallery for about 20 minutes before police came and wasn't being disruptive at the time.
“He was just sitting there peacefully,” said Kelly Latten, of Garden City.
Latten said the officers told Bundy they were serving him with a trespass notice and said: “We’ll take you out (handcuffed in a chair) like we did yesterday if you don’t want to walk.”
Idaho State Police said Bundy was taken to Ada County Jail on misdemeanor trespassing and resisting arrest charges, the same as his charges Tuesday. Police said Bundy was served with a no trespassing notice in the Senate gallery barring him from the building for a year due to Tuesday's incident and was asked to leave but refused.
"Troopers were forced to physically remove Bundy from the Senate Gallery, take him through a stairwell, place him in a wheelchair, and then into a patrol vehicle," Idaho State Police tweeted. "A second individual, arrested with Bundy for trespassing at the Statehouse yesterday, was also personally served the No Trespass Notice. He voluntarily left the property without incident. Idaho State Police will continue to carefully balance people's right to participate in the legislative process while ensuring that the process remains peaceful."
Bundy, who rose to prominence after leading the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and has been an active critic of Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order and other government restrictions meant to limit the spread of coronavirus, has made his presence known at the special session which started Monday to consider a handful of coronavirus-related items. Setting the tone for much of the ensuing week, the special session started Monday morning with a scuffle between police and a large group of protesters who wanted to pack into the House gallery in numbers large than social distancing requirements would allow. A glass door was broken in the melee. No one was arrested in that incident, which calmed down when House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, agreed to allow the protesters into the gallery if they behaved peaceably once there.
Bundy was arrested Tuesday afternoon when he refused to vacate a table reserved for credentialed media in the Capitol's Lincoln Auditorium. Bundy was protesting the arrest earlier that afternoon of self-proclaimed citizen journalist Bryan Bowermaster, who was taken into custody after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, ordered a couple of people who weren't credentialed reporters to leave the table and then told police to remove them when they wouldn't, triggering a melee in the room.
Although the committee meeting was moved to another room, Bundy sat at the table for a couple of hours until, a little before 5:30 p.m., several dozen state troopers came to the auditorium to enforce an order from Bedke to close it. Bundy and two others who refused to leave were arrested. Video of the arrest shows Bundy refusing to stand, so troopers handcuffed him, placed him in a nearby rolling swivel chair and rolled him out of the building and to a police car. He was released from Ada County Jail Tuesday night after making bail.
A video of Wednesday's incident shared on Twitter by Idaho Freedom Foundation communications director Dustin Hurst shows Bundy being carried out of the gallery by a few troopers with his hands handcuffed behind his behind. Bundy went limp and refused to walk, dragging his knees. Eventually, troopers grabbed his legs as well as his arms and carried him out of the gallery via a stairwell that isn't open to the public.
The group People's Rights, which is affiliated with Bundy, posted on Facebook that Bundy was behaving peacefully and police pushed a young woman to the ground in the course of arresting him. The post says Bundy does not want anyone to post bail for him, and urged people to protest at the jail and call Idaho State Police to demand the charges be dismissed. It also criticized his arrest Tuesday.
"They were making great progress and the government could not stand by and let the people’s voices be heard," the post said. "Yesterday, he was not even warned the building was being closed, prior to the hundred officers swarming in to demand everyone to leave. He returned today because he knew he had to finish his duty as the fourth branch of government, and witness the public session."
Latten said three state troopers came to remove Bundy, with about a dozen others standing along the walls behind and to the side. Latten, who was carrying a rifle, said he was at the special session to oppose a couple of bills, including one to give civil immunity from liability to businesses, schools and other such organizations over coronavirus-related damage.
“I am of and for the people,” Latten said. “I am not going to let them play their f—k f—k game and just wait us out.”