The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey of its members last week to understand how local business owners felt about different bills that have come out of the legislative session. Approximately 400 people from the Idaho Falls business community participated.
When asked if businesses “support the attempts to shift power from Executive to Legislative branches,” 69% of respondents said they do not like the numerous bills to strip power from the governor. These bills would limit when and how the governor could extend an emergency past 60 days. The bill would also prevent a governor from imposing certain restrictions during an emergency, including prohibiting people from going to work, gathering in groups or attending religious services. The governor would also not be allowed to make healthy people quarantine.
When asked if they support allowing the Legislature to call itself back into session during the interim if 60% of legislators vote in favor of it, 53% of survey respondents said they oppose it.
When asked to choose between the two sales tax bills, 72% prefer the bill that would remove sales tax from groceries compared to 28% who prefer lowering sales tax to 5.3% on all goods.
SB 1103 would create a $1 million Air Travel Enhancement Program Fund. This fund would “provide incentives to develop and expand intrastate commercial air travel between communities located in Idaho” in order to offset the risk involved in airlines creating new flights in the state. Of respondents, 68% support this bill.
HB 133 is a bill that would, among others things, increase the percentage of sales tax used to address transportation problems through the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation Program from 1% to 3%. This was the most popular bill on the survey, with 73% in favor of it.
HB 256, which would require businesses to accept cash, came out to a 50/50 split on the survey, which Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Chip Schwarze found “surprising.” He said there are “quite a few” businesses in the area that operate on a card-only basis for reasons that include convenience, speed and safety. But Schwarze said many business owners remember more cash friendly times and want to support those customers that still prefer the physical dollar over a debit or credit card.
“But I was surprised it was that close. Businesses typically don’t want the government telling them what they can and can’t do,” Schwarze.
Another COVID-19 related bill on the survey was HB 301. This bill would hold businesses that require vaccinations of their employees to be liable for any damages resulting from those vaccinations. It was another close result, with 54% opposed and 46% supporting.
In the survey, some respondents voted against what would be in their best interest from a strictly business owner point of view in order to vote for what they believed was best for the customer or the employee. Schwarze thought more people would have supported HB 301. He can envision a world in which the government says people who aren’t vaccinated aren’t allowed on airplanes or in movie theaters, which would result in owners requiring employees to vaccinate to continue working.
“I always thought businesses would say, ‘I want to be protected from this (liability).’ … If someone has an adverse reaction and says, ‘Well, my employer said I have to get this,’ it’s a liability issue that I don’t think businesses should be forced to take on,” Schwarze said.
Many of these bills will be picked back up once the Legislative session resumes April 6.